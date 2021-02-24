THE BIG PICTURE
Let the slow snow melt commence! Yes, stock up on that washer fluid as there will be some melting of our month-long snow cover each day, and refreezing some nights. For the first time all month, there’s no major accumulating snow threats in our seven day forecast, which now takes us into the start of March early next week. While we’re not talking a major thaw as highs will generally remain in the low to mid 40s most days, we are talking consistently at or a little above average temperatures through the end of the month. It looks mostly dry through the rest of the work and school week, save a passing rain or snow shower late today or tonight. Otherwise, we’ll wait until Friday night into Saturday for our next chance of any steadier precipitation. In this case, it looks like mostly light rain on Saturday as highs climb above 40 degrees. However, that rain may actually begin as a little wintry mix of snow and sleet later Friday night as the air will be just cold enough for a touch of winter weather. But little to no accumulation is expected for many, with the Poconos seeing the best chances of a fresh coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet.
TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Sunshine and some clouds this afternoon out ahead of a weak cold front, which could touch off a late day or early nighttime shower. Look for winds to turn a bit gusty in the afternoon ahead of our front with a southwesterly flow delivering some milder air. Highs will surge into the lower and middle 50s. Overnight lows drop to around freezing. Thursday turns a bit cooler, but still seasonable, behind our front with highs in the low 40s and mostly sunny skies expected.
FRIDAY
Lots of sunshine will be the rule Friday with high pressure overhead, leading to mostly sunny skies and a seasonable day with highs in the low 40s once again. Clouds thicken Friday night as our next weather system approaches, and with lows around 30 degrees, a light mix of snow and ice is possible towards Saturday morning, especially if the moisture arrives before daybreak on Saturday when the air is a bit colder.
SATURDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy day on Saturday to start the weekend with some light rain and drizzle, especially in the morning to around midday. A light mix of snow and ice is possible early in the morning, especially north of Interstate 78, but little accumulation is currently expected. Rainfall amounts should be relatively light and highs will get into the mid 40s, so there are no flooding concerns as it won’t warm up too fast and heavy rain is not expected.
SUNDAY
Saturday’s storm system will work its way offshore for Sunday, but a trailing front back across the lower Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will have waves of moisture riding along it. Some of this activity might be able to work as far north as Delaware, the Delaware Valley, and southern New Jersey, but much of the rest of the area we think will remain dry at this time. That could change, and we might have to introduce more rain chances further north, but for now we’ll go with a mostly cloudy forecast Sunday with a few showers possible in southern areas, but still mild with highs in the upper 40s.