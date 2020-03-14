Generally speaking, high pressure will be the dominant feature through Monday, but a low passing through the Carolinas tonight may clip parts of southern Pennsylvania, south New Jersey and Delaware with a little light rain or wet snow. The chance next for precipitation holds off until Monday night and Tuesday when the combination of low to our north and another to our south may create enough unsettledness across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to result in a few rain showers with perhaps a little bit of wet snow to the north.
TODAY AND TOMORROW
Both weekend days look largely dry with Saturday featuring more sunshine in the morning and Sunday the opposite as the afternoon looks sunnier. A weak low pressure system will pass by well to our south Saturday night bringing an increase in clouds for everyone late Saturday through early Sunday. Any light rain or snow showers with this low will likely be focused in southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware and likely won't have much of an impact. Both days feature a brisk breeze, but they won't be nearly as windy as Friday. As the cooler air settles in, highs will gradually ease lower topping out in the mid and upper 50s today before falling back into the low and middle 50s on Sunday.
MONDAY
High pressure remains in control on Monday, but as two lows approach the East Coast, one to our north and one to our south, we will see the skies cloud up as the day progresses. Monday will also be on the chillier side for this March as temperatures only climb to around 50°. Again that's only chilly for this March as near 50° is normal for mid-March.
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
As the aforementioned lows try to come together along the East Coast, there may be some light rain and drizzle (possibly a little snow or ice mixed in across higher elevations to the north) late Monday and early on Tuesday. This is not expected to amount to much as precipitation totals will range from little or nothing closer to the Interstate 81 corridor to as much as .25" in parts of New Jersey. By Tuesday afternoon that system will be exiting the East Coast as high pressure advances in from the west, so some sunshine should return by day's end as temperatures are climbing into the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY
The high pressure that begins building in late Tuesday will be sitting directly overhead leading to a day of sunshine with patchy clouds to get us over the hump of the work week. To go along with all that sunshine will be high temperatures in the low 50s and light winds.