This May is one of the driest on record across the area, and that won't change before the month comes to an end. There is no rain in the forecast through most if not all of next week, right through the start of June. That's good news for holiday weekend outdoor activities, of which there are plenty, with some sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures the expectation between Saturday and Memorial Day. It may not be good news for the increasing dryness, which can have agricultural and hydrological impacts without some soaking rain at some point. Our seasonably mild temperatures continue through Friday with some cool and crisp night as well, before a warming trend brings widespread 80s into the picture starting Sunday and then through most of next week. The earliest possible chance of some rain would be Sunday night into Monday for Delaware and Maryland, but not until at least next Friday for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Friday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine if you'd like to start your holiday weekend a little early. Expect plentiful sunshine, lighter north to northeast winds 10mph or less, and seasonably and comfortably mild highs in the mid-70s. Another 3-C night (clear, cool, and crisp) is expected with lows again well down into the 40s.
SATURDAY
Expect plenty of sunshine to start the holiday weekend on Saturday, with temperatures inching up a few degrees into the upper 70s, with a light onshore easterly wind keeping the beaches cooler if that's your destination. Clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday night are expected as the nights turn a little less cool as well, with lows around 50 degrees.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
A slow moving low across the lower Mid-Atlantic will remain to our south through Memorial Day, as our forecast has suggested all week. It won't be too far away, with some showers possibly making it as far north as Maryland and Delaware later Sunday into Monday. For us, there could be some extra clouds around, especially in southern PA and South Jersey. But skies should be no worse than partly sunny for most, with highs warming into the low 80s on Sunday and perhaps mid-80s on Memorial Day. As far as kickoff to summer holiday weekends go, this year looks to be one of the nicer ones. But have slightly cooler and cloudier expectations if you're bound for the Delaware, Maryland, and especially Virginia beaches.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure is in firm control of our weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warm highs around 80-85° continuing for Tuesday through Thursday, and still no rain in sight. That will be an increasing issue the longer we stay dry, as the abnormally dry pattern could turn into a moderate drought with a few more weeks of no rain. It's certainly nice weather, but we no question need some good rains at some point.
