Good news for you warmer weather fans! Expect a few days with temperatures growing through the 70s Tuesday through Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Also, during that time frame expect mostly dry conditions Tuesday and part of the day Wednesday with more clouds. A front will be approaching and that will also bring our next round of wet weather - mainly a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm - heading into Thursday. After the passage of the front, temperatures will tumble back to near seasonable levels with highs in the upper 50s Friday and some lower 60s for the Easter weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
Monday evening and Monday night, it's not entirely out of the question a stray shower sneaks into areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley as a warm front lifts north through the region, but the majority of the area should remain dry with just a little uptick in cloud cover. Overnight lows Monday won't be anywhere near as cold as Sunday night only dropping into the low 40s.
MID TO LATE WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes by the middle of the week into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and breezy side of things. As a result, high temperatures are expected to soar into the mid 70s on Tuesday and remain in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday, with a shower or two possible in far northern areas Tuesday morning and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm or two late in the day Wednesday through at least Thursday morning. No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops. Thursday's high temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s.
FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
High pressure is expected to return to end the work and school week and will likely remain in control throughout the holiday weekend making for a nice Easter Sunday. Partly or mostly sunny skies and precipitation-free conditions are expected throughout the periods, although temperatures will likely be closer to seasonable levels unlike the middle portion of the week. For Friday and Saturday, highs are expected to return to the upper 50s. Easter Sunday looks to be a tad warmer and more spring-like with highs reaching the low 60s.
