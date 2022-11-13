High pressure begins to builds into the area Sunday bringing drier but chilly air to close the weekend. The cold air will stick around heading into next week, with highs will mainly be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. As far as more precipitation, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain, maybe even some wet flakes in the Poconos. Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks largely quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning Sunday night for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, as well as northern Delaware and parts of Southern New Jersey.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
A fast moving low pressure system will bring a round of mostly light rain our way, mostly centered on Tuesday night lingering into early Wednesday morning. So, clouds will increase Tuesday and decrease Wednesday, with that rain in between. There is also a chance a few wet snowflakes mix in as the cooler air starts to fill in, nothing that will accumulate but certainly conversational no. The unseasonably chilly temperatures remain, with highs around 45-50 degrees the rest of the week, certainly cooler than our average mid-November high in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As low pressure departs the region, high pressure builds in to close out the work week. Enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies both day but we'll hang on to the chilly temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the middle 40s with nighttime temperatures in the 20s. It may also become breezy so that could add in an extra chill! For some perspective average highs this time of year should be in the middle 50s and average lows should be in the middle 30s.
