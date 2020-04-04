Saturday featured a return to lighter winds as we finally got rid of a pesky ocean storm that had been hanging out off the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts over the last couple days. The rather cloudy skies with just a few sunny breaks however that we saw on Friday stayed with us into Saturday, much in part thanks to some lingering upper level energy extending well outward from the departing ocean storm. A northeasterly wind flow also kept high temperatures close to normal like the last couple days in the mid and upper 50s, although Allentown did manage to get to 62 degrees. A southwesterly wind flow is expected to raise high temperatures back above 60 degrees on Sunday as a weak cold front approaches late in the day possibly sparking a shower or two. Then, as we move through the first half of next week, more mild air is expected to overtake the region keeping highs in the 60s. At the same time however, a series of fronts are expected to move into the region from Tuesday through Thursday while areas of low pressure ride along them. This will bring a return to mostly cloudy skies along with a chance of showers through the period. After a cold front moves through Thursday, a brisk northwest wind will bring back more seasonable air to end next week as highs dip back into the 50s.
TONIGHT
While surface high pressure will be sitting over top of the region leading to dry conditions tonight, a fair amount of the cloud cover from the daytime Saturday will stay with us overnight. Those clouds are mostly thanks to some upper level energy extending well outward from that pesky ocean storm which continues to rotate southward. Thanks to the clouds, lows tonight will again be on the mild side only dropping into the mid 40s.
SUNDAY
High pressure will remain in control to start Sunday keeping our weather dry for a while. We still shouldn't expect a whole lot of sunshine however as we'll have hangover clouds from Saturday night to start the day, then clouds will increase as the day wears on as a weak cold front moves in from our west. The one positive surely many will agree with however is that temperatures will turn milder in the afternoon courtesy of a southwesterly wind flow ahead of the aforementioned front. Highs are expected to reach the mid 60s. Late in the afternoon a few showers from the approaching cold front may start to work in, but these should be mainly isolated and very light. We'll continue to allow for a couple of these showers going into the early nighttime hours, but once we get later into the nighttime we can expect rain-free conditions with gradual clearing skies as our cold front moves offshore and well to our south.
MONDAY
High pressure returns and builds right over top of the region for Monday bringing dry conditions and a return to mostly sunny skies. Even though a cold front will have just tracked through Sunday evening, the air mass behind that front doesn't change and stays mild. In fact, thanks to the return to plenty of sunshine Monday, highs are expected to get even warmer than Sunday reaching the upper 60s.
TUESDAY
A warm front will be moving in from our south and west for Tuesday while a wave of moisture rides along the boundary. The result will be a return to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few showers really at anytime throughout the day, although it appears there will be more dry times than wet times at this point. Even with some rain and more clouds, highs are still expected to reach the mid and upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY
The warm front that had been moving in Tuesday will stall across the region for Wednesday while a stronger area of low pressure moves in from the west along the boundary. This setup will likely lead to Wednesday being the wettest and grayest day of the forecast with a bit of rain from time to time. Even with these somewhat gloomy conditions however, we still anticipate being on the milder side of a front at this point, so highs are still expected to reach at least the low 60s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A stronger cold front is expected to move in from our west Thursday bringing another chance of showers followed by some cooler air towards Good Friday and the start of Easter weekend. Highs Thursday are still expected to reach relatively mild levels in the low 60s right out ahead of the approaching cold front, but look for those numbers to cool back closer to seasonable levels in the mid and upper 50s to end the week and start next weekend as a brisk northwest wind ushers in cooler air.