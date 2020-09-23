Mother Nature doesn't always abide by the calendar, as we'll learn yet again this week. After an unseasonably cool end to summer with clear and frosty nights and comfortably cool and sunny days, a week-long warm up began on the first day of fall. Autumn officially arrived at 9:31am on Tuesday, and after the final chilly and frosty start of our cool stretch, temperatures bounced back nicely during the day, with our first 70-something-degree high temperatures since late last week.
It certainly won't be the last either, as high pressure slowly sinks down along, and eventually off, the East Coast allowing warmer temperatures to return as highs climb into the upper 70s to even around 80 degrees today through Friday. All the while, the sunshine remains a fixture in our skies and in the forecast through the start of the weekend. We'll have to watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta by Friday, which should mostly slide out to sea to our south but could spread a few extra clouds in here by the end of the week.
Later in the weekend and into early next week, a series of cold fronts will bring clouds and our first chance of a little rain in quite some time, with at least the chance of some showers later Sunday afternoon through Tuesday.
TODAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure remains in control of our weather, ensuring plenty of sunshine as our warming trend continues. Highs should reach the upper 70s both today and Thursday.
Expect some mid and high clouds to increase late tonight and linger into Thursday, however skies should be no worse than partly cloudy tonight, and partly sunny Thursday.
After our October preview last weekend into early this week, summer lovers will enjoy the return of some late summer-like temperatures and continued abundant sunshine. In addition, dew points and humidity values will remain at tolerable levels.
FRIDAY
We'll watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, which made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast on Monday, slide to our south and out to sea later Friday. It should come close enough for at least some extra clouds on Friday, with most of the rain staying to our south, but we'll monitor for any northward shifts.
So expect sunshine to mix with more clouds on Friday, with highs still on the warmer side of normal in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of September will finally bring us a chance of rain, the first in quite some time, but no soaking rain is expected and the weekend overall looks like it will end up plenty more dry than wet. Expect more clouds than sun both weekend days but no washouts, just the slightest chance of a shower on Saturday, and a little greater chance for a few showers later Sunday afternoon into the nighttime as the first in a series of cold fronts approaches.
Highs should still reach the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday, even with more clouds both weekend afternoons.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
One or two additional cold fronts may sweep through the first half of next week, each with a chance of showers ahead of it and even the outside chance of a fall thunderstorm. Out ahead of the fronts, it will remain warm and in the 70s, perhaps warmer and 80-degree highs if it's a bit drier and sunnier. The last in the series of fronts will be the strongest, both in terms of rain chances out ahead of it and some impressive cold air behind it, due in here later next week.