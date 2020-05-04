Much cooler air compared to this past weekend is certainly knocking on our doorstep, but we still managed to enjoy some rather seasonable and pleasant temperatures today. Even though a cold front was dropping in from our north, since the front didn’t track through until mid-afternoon, temperatures ahead of the boundary were able to spike into the upper 60s and low 70s. Once we got behind the front by late afternoon though, temperatures cooled back in the low 60s as a stiff northwest wind kicked up adding a little extra chill to the air. Monday started with plenty of sunshine, but as our cold front moved in during the afternoon, clouds increased a little, and few isolated showers popped up, mostly in northern areas. As we move through the rest of the week right into the upcoming weekend, you’ll certainly need the jackets on hand as a dip in the jet stream will remain locked in place across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast making for below normal temperatures. 50s to lower 60s will be much more common for highs which will be a good 10 degrees, and in some cases around 15 degrees, below normal for this time of the year. While no significant storm systems are expected to impact the region, a few weak disturbances rotating through our dip in the jet stream will occasionally bring some chances for showers.
TONIGHT
Early on this evening we will still have some lingering clouds, gusty winds, and even an isolated shower mainly in northern areas. For the rest of the night however we can expect winds to ease up and skies to become clear as high pressure noses its way southward from eastern Canada. This is good news for stargazers hoping to see some fireballs associated with the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. It peaks tonight into pre-dawn Tuesday morning with 10 to 30 meteors an hour. This year around, the bright moon may dim a lot of those shooting stars, so it'll be a lot like fishing. You may catch something good, or you may leave empty-handed. We'll hold out hope for the former rather than the latter. If you will be venturing outside to take a look at some meteors, you’ll definitely want to bundle up as low temperatures will drop to much cooler levels compared to previous nights in the upper 30s. Factor in the breeze and it will feel like it’s closer to freezing.
TUESDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should continue to have far enough of a reach over our area for Tuesday to suppress any real rain well to our south and west. We can expect a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine mixing with some high clouds moving well out ahead of a storm system to our south and west. While the winds will be lighter compared to Monday, a continued northwesterly flow will help ensure our highs only reach the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
One area of low pressure will move into West Virginia on Wednesday while another area of low pressure develops off the Delmarva coast and lifts northward. These two features will phase together into one primary low pressure system off the coast bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies along with a bit of rain, mainly during the afternoon. Thanks to plenty of clouds, some rain, and a north to easterly onshore wind flow, highs will be quite cool Wednesday only reaching the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies along with some rain will likely stay with us into Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks largely dry with clouds lingering, but more in the way of sunshine breaking through those clouds. The low pressure system that developed off the Delmarva coast Wednesday will be tracking northward along the New England coast throughout Thursday. Wrap around moisture associated with this low may provide the region with a stray shower, but all-in-all, dry times should rule the roost for Thursday. A stiff northwesterly breeze on the backside of the low pressure system to our north will continue pumping in cool air across the region, so highs Thursday will yet again be below normal only reaching the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY
Friday features a return to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches from our west and a wave of low pressure comes up from our southwest and tracks northeastward along the front. Some rain should return to the area during the afternoon Friday and continue into at least the early nighttime hours. Highs will drop right back down to well below normal levels only in the upper 50s.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Saturday will be quite the chilly one as Friday’s storm system will be departing to the north and east while a northwesterly wind turns gusty (gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour possible) on the backside. While more in the way of sunshine returns, we can still expect scattered clouds and perhaps even a stray shower courtesy of some wrap-around moisture on the backside of our departing storm system. It might even be cold enough to see a few conversational wet snowflakes across parts of the Poconos. Highs Saturday will struggle to even reach 50 degrees in many spots, and parts of the Poconos might even struggle to get above 40 degrees. Fortunately, for Mother’s Day Sunday, the weather looks a little nicer as high pressure returns bringing a fair amount of sunshine and a little bit less of a breeze. Highs will get a bit warmer compared to Saturday, but will still be below normal for this time of the year, only reaching the upper 50s.