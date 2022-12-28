The cold will finally but slowly ease over the next few days! By this afternoon, highs will continue the slow and steady ascent through the 40s, and we should be largely dry all the while with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.
And while our Christmas holiday weekend was all about the cold, our New Year's weekend will be about a welcome warm up and thaw. Highs will climb past 50 degrees on Friday, and could be well into the 50s as we ring in 2023 one week from now.
The price we pay for the warmth is some wet weather, with some rain or showers later Saturday to early Sunday, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
The warmth will last into the first few days of the new year, too along with some unsettled weather beginning Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our slow and steady warm up becomes more noticeable later in the week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday through Friday.
Highs flirt with the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, climb higher into the mid 40s come Thursday, and may eclipse 50-degree mark on Friday, for the first time since last Friday morning.
While there may be more clouds than sun come the end of the week, the milder temperatures will probably mute any complaints on the extra clouds.
And despite the clouds, it looks dry until the weekend.
NEW YEAR'S WEEKEND
While our Christmas weekend was all about the cold, it looks like our New Year's weekend is all about the warmth, and maybe some rain too.
Expect a mostly cloudy end to 2022 on Saturday and the clouds are with us for the start of 2023 on Sunday too. Highs will be in the 50s both days, with Sunday having the potential to be well into the 50s, with 60-degree temperatures points south and east.
We'll pay a price for the warmth however, and that's some wet weather, but not a soaker Saturday or Sunday. Right now, it looks like the wettest weather will be anytime from late Saturday to early Sunday, perhaps centered around New Year's Eve.
For New Year's Day, it may just be some scattered leftover showers.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The warmer temperatures will linger around for the first few days of the new year with highs in the 50s and nights mainly in the 40s. For some perspective, afternoon highs are usually in the lower 40s and that's what lows will be so temperatures will be well above normal.
The new work week should start off dry Monday so after a brief dry day, it looks like we'll have a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of plain old rain.
