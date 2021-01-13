We haven’t had too many mostly sunny days so far in 2021, but we chalked one up in the sunny column Tuesday. After a cold start to the day with lows between 15 and 20 degrees, abundant sunshine aided in a decent warmup by afternoon, with highs into the low 40s as a week-long warming trend got underway.
We’ll keep a fair amount of sunshine in place today and continue the warming trend, adding a couple more degrees on to Tuesday’s highs. And while more clouds will mix in with the sunshine Thursday and Friday, a more southwest to south wind flow will keep highs climbing into the mid and upper 40s Thursday, and in the upper 40s Friday, perhaps even getting to 50 degrees in a few spots for the first time this year.
A cold front will slide through Friday night, producing nothing more than a few rain showers out ahead of it. Colder air will then slide in for the weekend, but not bitter cold, just a return to seasonably chilly temperatures later Saturday and Sunday. A brisk weekend breeze will add a chill both days, with clouds breaking for some sunshine Saturday, although a few rain and snow showers may linger as the colder air arrives. Sunday should be dry from start to finish, with a mix of clouds and sunshine accompanied by a cold breeze.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
We’re starting off quite a bit warmer compared to the early morning Tuesday as a fair amount of high cloud cover moved in last night. Lows this morning only dropped to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees which is about 10 degrees warmer compared to Tuesday morning’s lows.
A weak impulse in the upper levels of the atmosphere sliding by to our north today will keep a bit more cloud cover around compared to Tuesday, but we can also anticipate some times where there will be more in the way of sunshine. This sunshine, combined with the warmer start today, should still be enough to raise afternoon highs a few degrees more compared to Tuesday in the mid 40s. Breezes will be light.
TONIGHT
The train of weak upper level disturbances moving from northwest to southeast through the region will continue tonight which will lead to skies turning mostly cloudy late. While most will remain dry, a few spots in the Poconos might see a flurry as we get closer to dawn on Thursday.
With more cloud cover anticipated tonight, lows once again won’t be quite as cold as how the week started with the numbers expected to only drop to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY
The mostly cloudy sky that takes hold later tonight should linger into the first part of Thursday as the aforementioned upper level disturbance slides through. Once again, this system should mainly bring nothing more than the rather cloudy skies for a while, but it’s not entirely out of the question that a few flurries or a sprinkle are seen, mainly in the Poconos.
By Thursday afternoon, our upper level system will make its way out to sea, and this will allow for more influence from surface high pressure to our south to bring back more in the way of sunshine. With a southwesterly component to our wind, this should continue the slow climb with our high temperatures as the numbers reach the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY
Dry weather remains the rule through the end of the week, until a cold front approaches late Friday into Friday night. In advance of this front, a mild surge of air coming up the East Coast should help push our afternoon highs Friday into the upper 40s, with perhaps a few spots even hitting 50 degrees for the first time this year.
We anticipate mostly cloudy skies Friday out ahead of our front, but no showers are expected before the evening at the earliest.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday night’s cold front will bring a few rain showers out ahead of it Friday evening and overnight, and then a few rain and snow shower are possible on Saturday as the colder air builds in and an upper level low pivots on through. But nothing significant is expected in terms of rain or snow then or anytime over the next seven days, as we remain free of any big storms or arctic outbreaks.
That being said, the weekend will bring a return to reality temperature-wise, as temps return closer to average for mid-January, low 40s on Saturday, and into the upper 30s by Sunday, which should bring partly sunny skies with a gusty and chilly breeze.
