The remnants of former Hurricane Zeta brought a soaking, but beneficial, rain to the region over the last 24 hours with 1” to 2” of total rainfall seen area-wide. Those remnants were quickly followed by an area of low pressure that moved by to our south and offshore late last night and first thing this morning. That system brought some additional rain, but also the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, as colder air wrapped in on the backside of the aforementioned low pressure system. In fact, Sparta and Frankford Township in Sussex County, New Jersey actually measured 2.5” of snow. By midday, the precipitation was done with, and we saw some breaks in the clouds, as our departing storm system moved further away out to sea. A big dome of high pressure will now build in just in time for Halloween Saturday. While lots of sun and lighter winds can be expected Saturday, the morning will start quite cold with lows in the upper 20s, then afternoon highs will only rebound into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Our high pressure system will move offshore for Sunday allowing some milder air to return to the region. A cold front will track in later Sunday afternoon and evening bringing with it some showers along with quite the blast of chilly air for the start of next week. A few snowflakes may even once again be seen on Monday and Monday night, certainly across higher elevations. Temperatures will gradually rebound to milder levels by the middle of next week as high pressure centers itself to our south and offshore leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Look for winds to gradually subside and skies to turn out mainly clear tonight as our departing storm system moves further away offshore and high pressure starts to build in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada. There will be quite the blast of chilly air coming with this high pressure system, so we expect many to dip down into at least the upper 20s for lows overnight tonight. This will likely lead to a hard freeze in several areas where the growing season is technically still going. In fact, the National Weather Service has placed Lancaster and Chester Counties, as well as the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware under a Freeze Warning in effect from overnight Friday until first thing Saturday morning.
HALLOWEEN SATURDAY
The good news for those of you planning any outdoor trick-or-treat festivities Saturday is that dry weather and plenty of sunshine can be expected as a big dome of high pressure moves overtop of the region. Because the high originated from Canada however, it’s bringing with it some pretty chilly air for this time of the year. Look for highs Saturday to only climb to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and then at night, lows should drop down to around freezing. Also don’t forget to set your clock back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. You should also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.
SUNDAY
The high pressure system that was overhead Saturday will move off the coast for Sunday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. This will usher in some milder air for the afternoon with highs climbing back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s. Even though it will be milder, don’t expect much sunshine as we’ll have some low clouds to start the day followed by even more clouds building in as the day wears on courtesy of a cold front moving in from our west. Our winds out of the southwest will kick up out ahead of this front during the afternoon, and we’ll also be fair game for some showers during the afternoon into the evening. These showers will shut off overnight Sunday as we get behind our cold front. A strong blast of cold air will then build in behind the front with winds becoming northwesterly and gusty. A snow shower or two may even accompany these gusty winds overnight Sunday, mainly across the higher elevations to the north. Overnight lows Sunday will drop into the mid 30s.
MONDAY
Behind the cold front that tracks through Sunday night, a much chillier air mass will build in for Monday. Winds out of the northwest will be quite gusty, perhaps as high as 45 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. While much of Monday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, our northwesterly wind flow over the Great Lakes will pick up some moisture and produce scattered rain and even snow showers, some of which may work into at least parts of the Poconos, northwestern New Jersey, and the Interstate 81 corridor. Highs Monday are only expected to reach the mid 40s. A weak wave of low pressure moving by to our north across Upstate New York Monday night may keep a snow shower around for those near and north of Interstate 80. Lows Monday night will once again drop back to some cold levels around or just below freezing.
TUESDAY
A ridge of high pressure will gradually start to nose its way back into the region for Tuesday leading to the start of a warmup that will be much more noticeable by the latter half of the week. We can expect dry weather for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs still a bit chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. While winds should be a little lighter compared to Monday, we still expect some gusts to get up to around 20 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build overhead and center itself offshore later Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and a return to a southwesterly wind flow. While the morning will likely start chilly in the mid 30s, we can expect afternoon highs to get back to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, so it will be a much more tolerable day to be out and about, certainly in the PM.
