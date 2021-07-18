What a difference a day makes! Sunday certainly was much cooler, and a bit less humid, compared to Saturday, as clouds dominated the skies, and highs only reached the mid and upper 70s in many spots. It was also a much quieter and drier day compared to Saturday’s active afternoon/evening, but we did see a few stray showers, mainly across parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. As we kick off the new week, look for a decent amount of sunshine to return for Monday which will aid in warming highs back closer to normal well into the 80s. An area of low pressure to our north combined with some upper level energy may still be enough to spark a stray PM shower or storm in northern areas Monday, but most should be dry. Tuesday also looks to be a dry and rather sunny day with highs continuing to warm through the 80s along with a slight increase in humidity. A cold front will track through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, then high pressure looks to return for Thursday leading to sunny and dry weather with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Yet another cold front is expected to track in on Friday once again bringing a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm along with increasing amounts of cloud cover.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure has been slowly spinning across the lower Hudson Valley in Upstate New York and will gradually move eastward into southern New England as the night progresses. Thanks to an upper level trough overhead as well, a few showers were sparked during the day across portions of the Poconos, northwestern New Jersey, and even some of the northern reaches of the Lehigh Valley. A few of these showers/sprinkles may linger into our early evening hours, however overall, much of our night will be dry as clouds slowly start to break with the low pressure system to our north moving a little bit further to the east. Overnight lows will drop to cooler levels compared to previous nights back in the mid 60s.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low pressure system will continue its journey eastward across southern New England Monday while an upper level trough remains overhead of our region. The result should be a sunnier and warmer day compared to Sunday with highs getting back closer to normal in the mid 80s and dew points on the slightly sticky side in the low to mid 60s. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out in the afternoon and early evening, but mainly for locations north of the Lehigh Valley.
TUESDAY
The low pressure system over southern New England Monday should finally move well away to the north and east for Tuesday, while the upper level trough that was overhead also moves away out to sea. This should result in a dry day with once again a fair amount of sunshine. Look for afternoon highs to continue to climb reaching the upper 80s, perhaps even near 90 degrees in a couple spots. Dew points will also go up a little as well into the mid and upper 60s, so it will be a slightly stickier day compared to Monday, but still nothing overly oppressive. Later Tuesday night, a cold front looks to drop down into the St. Lawrence River Valley and this may send a shower or thunderstorm towards locations near and north of Interstate 80.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front that moves into the St. Lawrence River Valley Tuesday night will track down through the region during the day Wednesday bringing the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. This might even occur as early as late morning with the chance continuing into the afternoon, likely done with by early evening. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Wednesday with somewhat of a sticky feel and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
THURSDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, dew points will drop back into the 50s for Thursday setting the stage for a very pleasant day for this time of the year. High pressure from the Great Lakes will build into the region and this will lead to a rather sunny day with comfortable highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Yet another cold front is expected to track in from our north and west for Friday leading to another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Similar to Wednesday, these showers and storms may occur earlier in the day and will probably be done with by the evening, at least by the looks of things at the moment. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Friday with afternoon highs reaching the low and mid 80s along with a little uptick in humidity certainly compared to Thursday.
