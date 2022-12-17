Some drier, but rather chilly air from Canada made its way down across the region to start the weekend, along with some gusty winds at times, which all came in the wake of our Thursday storm system that continues to slowly depart across northern New England. High temperatures did manage to get just above 40 degrees in several spots Saturday, however with the wind factored in, it felt closer to freezing for a good chunk of the day. Outside of some early morning isolated snow showers across parts of Berks and Schuylkill County, Saturday was a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Below normal temperatures will continue through the middle of the week ahead, with a string of partly to occasionally mostly sunny days and high temperatures really getting no warmer than 40 degrees through the astronomical start of the winter season on Wednesday. Overnight lows will likewise be cold, generally in the low to mid 20s. Breezes should at least lighten up some as we move through the first half of the week. Then our attention will turn to what will in all likelihood be a significant storm late next week. But what it will bring depends on the track. The large majority of forecast model guidance continues to trend in a more wet and warmer inland track, although the colder more coastal track scenario can't entirely be discounted at this juncture. As is always the case this far out, the airmass is complex, so we will need to wait and see how the atmosphere progresses, indicating whether the days leading into the holiday weekend are wet or white. Regardless of what happens though, the weekend itself could end up being one of the coldest holiday weekends in quite a while!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
Look for breezes to lighten up somewhat tonight as stubborn clouds from earlier in the day still hang around on occasion. We should see no worse than a partly cloudy sky though, and outside of a stray flurry or brief snow shower in far western areas closer to Interstate 81 or far northern areas north of Interstate 80, it's a dry night. Low temperatures will be seasonably cold in the mid 20s. Sunday features some more brisk breezes again, and thanks to some weak upper level energy sliding through, we'll once again see some cloudier intervals, although there should still be some sunnier intervals as well. Look for afernoon high temperatures to only reach the mid 30s, but with the breeze factored in, it will likely feel like it's in the mid to upper 20s throughout a good chunk of the day. Remember that Hanukkah begins at sundown Sunday.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Weather in a word next week: chilly. High temperatures will go up just a tad compared to Sunday, but the numbers are still likely only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s. It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday. While the high temperatures go up a few degrees moving through the first half of the week, the overnight low temperatures actually get colder thanks to high pressure settling overhead leading to clearer skies at night and lighter winds. Lows should be back closer to 20 degrees for both Monday night and Tuesday night. Winter officially begins at 4:48pm on Wednesday evening, the winter solstice. It's also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The pattern continues to suggest a fairly potent storm system later next week, sometime Thursday into Friday. But the devil is in the details, and specifically, the track this storm will take. Anything along the coast, and this could be a big snowmaker for many with the cold air in place. Any track farther inland, and warmer air floods in from the south and we are more rain than anything else. While both options remain on the table at this point, forecast guidance has been trending more towards the warmer and wetter scenario…perhaps a case where we start out as a mix of snow and ice Thursday before changing to rain later in the day and at night. And then that rain would take us into the first part of Friday before an arctic front comes blasting through later in the day Friday, perhaps changing the rain back to a period of snow before ending. We could see a case too where Thursday's high temperatures are late in the day around 40 degrees, but then that temperature actually slowly climbs through the 40s overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Friday then may be a case where the high temperature occurs in the morning and then temperatures come crashing down like a rock in the afternoon as we get behind the arctic cold front. The forecast picture should hopefully be more clear by early next week. Regardless, the holiday weekend next weekend looks like one of the coldest holiday weekends we’ve had in quite awhile!
