Many would likely agree Wednesday was a welcome improvement after quite the chill and a nasty spring-time Nor’easter that Mother Nature provided the last several days. Sure, highs Wednesday were still below normal, but at least markedly warmer compared to the last few days climbing into the mid and upper 50s, and that also came with an abundance of sunshine and much lighter winds. With clear skies for a while tonight, it will set us up for some cold lows again for this time of the year down into the 30s with perhaps some areas of frost. Warmer and more pleasant temperatures will then be the theme in general moving forward. We'll step back closer to more seasonable levels in the low to mid 60s on Thursday, with clouds and some sunshine and just the slight chance of a passing shower during the PM hours. Friday gets the nod as the pick day of the work and school week with sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and Sunday looks like highs could take off several degrees into the 70s. There’s a brief and modest hiccup in between on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler but not too far off from seasonable highs in the low 60s to start the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure will slowly move offshore tonight while a cold front out across the nation’s mid-section moves a little closer. Clear skies should ensue for a while this evening with winds gradually diminishing. Thanks to plenty of dry air in place, this should set us up well for overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s in plenty of spots with some typical colder outlier spots falling into the low and mid 30s. This may result in areas of frost forming and with the growing season now underway across the Lehigh Valley and west-central New Jersey, these areas have been placed under a frost advisory. Be sure to protect that sensitive vegetation before you go to bed tonight. Some patchy clouds are expected to increase later on at night.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday looks a bit cloudier, although still with some limited amounts of sun, certainly early in the day, as a weak cold front moves in from our west. The front may touch off a couple light showers during the afternoon and early evening, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, however much of the region overall should be mainly dry. With a southwest wind flow ahead of the front, even with the cloudier skies, high temperatures should still manage to get back to slightly more pleasant levels in the low to mid 60s. High pressure builds right back in across the region for Friday leading to a mostly sunny day with afternoon high temperatures expected to climb to more seasonable levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
THE WEEKEND
Some question marks remain surrounding the weekend. An area of high pressure to our north will try to push offshore from New England and build southward while a frontal boundary gets hung up somewhere near or south and west of the region. Forecast guidance has had big differences on the strength of the high to the north as well as its exact positioning. This in turn will be a key player in what exactly happens to our front to the south and west. There does seem to be more agreement as of late that Saturday is going to be the cloudier and cooler day of the weekend thanks to an easterly onshore wind flow. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with perhaps even a stray shower and highs only in the low to mid 60s. A warm front will then push through Saturday night setting us up for a much warmer and a bit sunnier Sunday as winds turn back out of the southwest. Highs Sunday are expected to soar into the mid and upper 70s under partly sunny skies. We might be wedged back in with some cooler air again to start the following week with cloudier skies again Monday, a return to that more easterly onshore wind flow, and highs back to around 70 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: