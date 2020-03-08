Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-061-062-082200- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh- Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 1016 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020 ...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread This Afternoon... Relative humidity values will drop to around 20 percent this afternoon. Winds this afternoon will likely gust to around 20 mph with some slightly higher gusts possible. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread today. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. $$