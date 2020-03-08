Thanks to mostly clear skies, light winds, and very dry air, last night's lows dipped down into the mid 20s making for a seasonably cold start to our Sunday. The cold was quickly replaced by a milder feel however after the sun came up as we got back to a southwesterly wind flow. With plenty of sunshine throughout the day Sunday, afternoon highs returned to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The warming won't stop there as a pattern more reminiscent of late April or early May gets set to unfold to kick off the new week. Monday's highs are expected to flirt with the 70-degree mark under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will then turn a little cooler for the rest of the week, but should still stay at well above normal levels generally between the mid 50s to low 60s. A few weak and relatively quick moving systems are expected to cross the region over the next several days meaning our weather pattern is looking pretty quiet into next weekend. A little rain is expected Tuesday followed by a chance for a couple showers Wednesday night and again Friday PM, but by the time you add all this rain up, you're probably looking at no more than 0.10"-0.20".
TONIGHT
A large area of high pressure centered over the North Carolina and South Carolina border during the daytime Sunday will remain well in control tonight as it pushes off the coast. A clockwise flow of air around the high will continue to lead to a southwesterly wind flow which will bring in more mild air. This mild air riding over top of cool air at the ground will create some lift which in turn will create some high clouds moving through tonight. These clouds will be quite thin though so you can still expect plenty of stars to be seen overnight with no worse than partly cloudy skies on occasion. Overnight lows will be about 10 degrees warmer compared to Saturday night, dropping into the mid 30s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Just like that, after springing forward on Sunday, temperatures will really take off on Monday. With the lack of vegetation and continued southwesterly flow on the backside of high pressure moving offshore, afternoon highs should easily be able to reach the upper 60s, and it's not out of the question several spots get to 70 degrees. Sunshine dominates for much of the day before some high clouds roll in late. Clouds will lower and thicken overnight as a cold front moves a little closer from the Midwest. Thanks to the increasing clouds and southwesterly wind flow ahead of the front, Monday night's lows will be quite mild only dropping into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY
More very mild temperatures are expected Tuesday, but just a little cooler compared to Monday, thanks to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers accompanied by that cold front from the Midwest that will be moving across the region throughout the day. Highs should still be able to manage the low 60s, but it will be a little breezy as our cold front approaches. Rainfall totals with this system should be very light, likely only amounting to no more than a 0.10".
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada will build into the region behind Tuesday's cold front for Wednesday. Our wind flow will change to the north bringing in slightly cooler air, but it certainly won't be a significant drop in temperatures. We’ll simply trade warm for mild as the adjective to describe our temperatures as highs still manage to reach the upper 50s Wednesday. Sunshine to start Wednesday should gradually give way to some clouds as a weak area of low pressure looks to quickly track in from our west Wednesday night. This system may spark a few rain showers Wednesday night, and perhaps even a few wet snow flakes across higher elevations to the north, but no accumulations are expected. High pressure then returns for Thursday leading to dry conditions with clearing skies and highs remaining in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY
A quick moving cold front will track in from our west for Friday bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for some showers. The air mass across the region will remain rather mild as highs are still expected to flirt with 60 degrees.