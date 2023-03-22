The first full day of spring Tuesday featured milder temperatures and mostly sunny skies as highs reached the upper 50s and lower 60s.
More clouds build into the region today as high temperatures climb into the lower 60s once again.
Thursday looks to be the warmest day with a warm front moving to our north as highs hit the upper 60s, but this also comes with a price as a series of frontal boundaries starts to impact the region bringing more clouds and a chance for some showers.
Temperatures may turn a bit cooler for the end of the week and next weekend, depending on where exactly a front sets up shop, and the forecast also remains somewhat unsettled and rather cloudy through Saturday with a chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Clouds will gradually be on the increase for Wednesday, but much of the day should be dry as high temperatures still manage to reach the lower 60s during the afternoon.
A series of frontal boundaries will arrive starting Wednesday night and likely linger through the rest of the week, bringing mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers on occasion.
Overnight lows will stay mild in the 40s with plenty of clouds and perhaps a passing shower late.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday's high temperatures will soar to the middle and upper 60s after a warm front lifts north.
There will be a few passing showers Thursday but it won't be an all day rain.
Next up, a cold front will pass through by Friday keeping periods of rain and showers plus a drop in high temperatures back into the lower and middle 50s.
Nighttime lows both days will be in the 40s, so any precipitation that falls will be in the form of plain old rain.
WEEKEND
An unsettled weather pattern will continue into the first half of the weekend with a few showers Saturday and slightly cooler temperatures mainly in the upper 40s.
There are some signs guidance shows even cooler temperatures Saturday, perhaps some middle and lower 40s.
The cool snap will be short-lived as high pressure returns briefly Sunday bringing more sunshine, drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to grow back to the middle and upper 50s.
More clouds arrive Sunday evening as the next area of low pressure approaches. Low temperatures both nights will be in the middle and upper 30s amid breezy conditions.
