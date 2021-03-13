While we’ll “spring ahead” our clocks over the weekend, temperatures will fall back closer to seasonable levels in the 40s and 50s. While brisk and noticeably chillier, it will be a dry weekend, with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. Temperatures actually get even colder to start next week with highs struggling to get above 40 degrees after the passage of a cold front. Monday should continue with plenty of sunshine like the weekend, but Tuesday features a chance for a little light wintry mix as a storm system approaches from our west. Expect improving conditions Wednesday and temperatures will be a touch warmer, mainly in the lower 50s. The pleasant weather will be short-lived as another area of low pressures returns Thursday bringing a few showers. As we close out the work week Friday, enjoy partly sunny skies and seasonable cool highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SATURDAY
Saturday should feature an abundance of sunshine as strong high pressure moves a little bit closer from the Great Lakes. As the high builds in, winds should actually briefly subside moving into the afternoon and evening. A northwesterly wind flow regardless will ensure highs are on the chilly side Saturday with the numbers expected to get no warmer than the upper 40s. Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though temperatures will have fallen back this weekend.
SUNDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Sunday keeping our weather dry and sunny, but another precipitation-free cold front will be building in from the northwest as the day progresses. This will tighten up that pressure gradient again which will lead to winds turning rather gusty once more, mainly from midday onward. Gusts may be up to 30 to 35 mph. The westerly breeze kicking up in advance of our front should actually aid in warming temperatures a little bit compared to Saturday with a downsloping flow. Expect highs to get back into the low and a few mid 50s Sunday.
MONDAY
Canadian high pressure will build in for Monday keeping all the sunshine we saw over the weekend in place. And while winds will be lighter compared to Sunday, don’t let all the sun fool you as a northwesterly wind flow behind a cold front will drop temperatures back to chilly levels. Look for the numbers to only get to around or just above 40 degrees Monday.
TUESDAY
We’ll keep that chilly air in place for Tuesday with highs likely no warmer than the lower 40s as an area of low pressure approaches from our southwest. Forecast models have some differences on how this system will evolve with some pushing it to our south and fizzling it out leaving us dry, while others have a more organized system bringing a cloudy, damp, and chilly day to the region. We’ll lean towards the latter option at this time, but know that the forecast may change to a drier one over the course of the weekend. If we do indeed see precipitation Tuesday, it might actually be cold enough to see a light mix of snow, rain, and ice, especially in higher elevations, but no significant accumulations are expected at this time.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s storm system may linger just offshore first thing in the morning Wednesday keeping a few showers around. As the day progresses however, look for some sunshine to return as high pressure briefly makes a comeback. Temperatures should also respond to the drier and sunnier weather as highs climb back to the 50-degree mark.
