Sunday featured a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday, however it was still a dry and fairly pleasant day for mid October standards as many saw afternoon highs reach the low to mid 60s. For the new week ahead, temperatures take a tumble, with highs likely struggling to do much better than 50 degrees by the middle of the week. Outside of a few rain showers late tonight and Monday, it's largely dry for much of the week. But the unseasonably chilly temperatures will make it feel more like mid to late-November than mid-October for much of the week, with Tuesday through Thursday the coolest days of the bunch. Nighttime temperatures will also approach the freezing mark during this time frame. By next weekend, look for temperatures to rebound to more comfortable and seasonable levels as dry and sunny weather also looks to continue.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Low pressure moving across the Great Lakes states will drag a cold front through the Midwest and Ohio Valley and closer to the region tonight. Well in advance of this front, some moisture will be drawn up from our south, and some of this may arrive as a few showers late tonight, mainly after midnight, but especially getting into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Other than that chance for showers, we expect skies to gradually turn mostly cloudy tonight, and that means low temperatures won’t be as cool as previous nights. Look for the lows to only dip into the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY
Sunday night’s cold front across the Midwest and Ohio Valley will feature the leading edge of some sharply cooler air. The boundary will produce a mostly cloudy Monday to start the week with at least some scattered rain showers, but the rain won't be that impactful or problematic. In fact your best chance to see a shower may very well be just during the morning Monday. More noticeable is a significant shot of October chill that will come down for the middle of the week, which looks to have more of a mid to late November-like feel. Monday's highs are still expected to make it into the mid 60s, but it will be the last 60-degree day until the very end of the week or even the start of next weekend.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the mid 50s Tuesday and even cooler in the lower 50s Wednesday, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Brisk breezes will add an extra chill Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Frosts or freezes could be an issue at night, especially if the winds diminish overnight. If the winds stay active, frost formation is less likely. There could be a few sprinkles around Wednesday, mostly in the Poconos or near and west of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, and it's not out of the question to see a wet snowflake or two mixed in as well…just conversational of course. High pressure looks to return for Thursday easing up our winds a bit and bringing mostly sunny skies. High temperatures though Thursday will still remain at chilly levels only reaching the middle 50s.
FRIDAY
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air will lift out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into next weekend. This will lead to a rebound in our temperatures as highs climb back into the low 60s Friday, and then likely well into the 60s over the weekend. Surface high pressure also looks to be in control Friday into the weekend leading to more dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like we’ll have two weekends in a row where temperatures will be seasonable or even a little above normal with great conditions for all of the wonderful fall outdoor activities now taking place across the region. Enjoy!
