What a difference after the last several days right!?!?! After seeing a deep freeze over the Christmas holiday and to start the week, a southwesterly wind flow and plenty of sunshine helped raise high temperatures well back into the 40s for Wednesday. And we’re definitely not done with the warming just yet. The remainder of the week will stay dry with that southwesterly wind flow remaining in place along with the sunshine. So, high temperatures will continue to climb into the 50s, certainly by Friday. And while our Christmas holiday weekend was all about the cold, our New Year's weekend will be about milder temperatures and a thaw. The price we pay for the milder temperatures however is some wet weather, with some showers arriving mainly Saturday afternoon, transitioning to a steadier rain just in time for our New Year’s ball drop late Saturday night which then tapers to an early morning shower for Sunday as we welcome the first day of 2023. The mild temperatures will last into the first several days of the new year too along with some wet weather again returning later Tuesday into the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
Some high clouds from our north will push a little further south later this evening and overnight turning our skies partly cloudy. Low temperatures should be seasonably cold dropping into the mid 20s similar to last night. High pressure centered to our south and offshore for Thursday will keep our weather dry and sunny, and with a clockwise flow of air around the high pressure system, our wind flow will remain southwesterly. This will continue to drive in milder air which should lead to afternoon high temperatures Thursday getting to right around 50 degrees. If we don’t quite get to 50 degrees Thursday, we should definitely eclipse the mark Friday, something we haven’t done since the wee hours of last Friday, as that southwesterly wind flow remains in place with high pressure offshore. Friday should yet again remain dry with a decent amount of sunshine to start followed by some increasing clouds during the afternoon.
NEW YEAR'S WEEKEND
While our Christmas weekend was all about the cold, it looks like our New Year's weekend is all about mild temperatures, and likely some rain too. Expect a cloudy end to 2022 on Saturday as a cold front from our west slowly pushes towards the region while a wave of low pressure rides northward along the front. As that low pressure system lifts northward, it will draw up a decent swath of moisture ahead of the cold front from the Gulf of Mexico. That moisture swath will lead to scattered showers developing mainly Saturday afternoon which then looks to transition to a steadier/heavier rain Saturday night, just in time for the ball drop and the ringing in of 2023. By first thing Sunday morning, our cold front will have moved through while our low pressure system continues its journey northward into New England. Outside of an early stray shower, much of the first day of 2023 looks dry…we’ll just continue to see some rather cloudy skies. Now despite the gloomy weather, high temperatures should still remain mild throughout the weekend. Saturday may be a tad cooler compared to the end of the work week thanks to the clouds and rain, probably upper 40s for highs. But with some breaks in the clouds and drier weather expected for Sunday, highs should climb back into the low 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The mild temperatures will linger around for the first several days of the new year with highs in the 50s and nights mainly in the 30s and 40s. For some perspective, afternoon highs are usually in the lower 40s and nighttime lows are typically down in the low to mid 20s. The new work and school week should start off dry Monday as high pressure builds back atop the region. After some brief drying though, it looks like we'll have a few showers returning later Tuesday going into at least Wednesday in the form of plain old rain thanks to the mild temperatures that remain.
