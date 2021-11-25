After a cold and brisk start to the week, we're probably all thankful that a milder Thanksgiving Day is in the forecast. Granted, it's a modest warm up and it's one day and done. Regardless, 50-degree warmth will feel pretty good compared to where we've been this week, and where we are again going after Thanksgiving. As an added bonus, it's a dry Turkey Day with a mix of sun and clouds, as we'll hold off any rain until the overnight hours tonight. That means holiday shoppers will get a little wet, but any rain should be light and off the coast by morning. After that, it's back to the cold and windy but mostly dry weather Friday and Saturday. We'll watch a disturbance for Sunday that could bring a little light snow and rain to wrap up the holiday weekend on Sunday, but no major storms are in sight. Unfortunately, no major warm ups are either, as more cold and brisk weather is in the cards early next week. Happy Thanksgiving!
THANKSGIVING DAY
We can all be thankful for a nice Thanksgiving Day weather-wise, the mildest day of an otherwise cold forecast. Look for intervals of clouds and some sunshine, and our only day above 50 degrees this entire forecast. We'll start the day rather cold and in the mid 20s around sunrise, with temps quickly rising through the 30s and 40s as traditional Thanksgiving morning high school football rivalry games get underway. Highs should reach the more seasonable low 50s by afternoon, which should feel nice compared to the last few days. Light winds will also help the cause.
THANKSGIVING NIGHT
As our next cold front approaches Thanksgiving night, some light rain is likely, but not until after sunset on Thursday and likely steadiest in the middle of the night while we sleep and digest. Granted, shoppers will get a little wet overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light and generally only a few tenths of an inch at most. It won't be as cold as the past few nights either, with lows in the upper 30s by early Friday morning. Winds will pick up towards morning as our front slides through, the leading edge of more cold, which arrives on Friday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As our front clears the coast, any lingering morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on Friday, and we'll continue with a mix of sun and clouds through Saturday as well. Unfortunately, the northwest winds will pick up again and help deliver a reinforcing shot of colder air. Expect winds gusting to 30-35 mph and highs only in the low 40s, which when combined means wind chills near or below freezing for much of the day. Nighttime lows will drop into the mid 20s, with wind chills occasionally into the teens. Outside of a scattered Friday afternoon snow shower, especially in the Poconos, things should remain dry, albeit cold and brisk.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Things get a little more interesting late in the weekend, as a clipper system pivots through the Northeast and redevelops off the New England coast on its way out to sea. We'll have to see where exactly this disturbance tracks, how much moisture it has to work with, and how quickly it can redevelop offshore on its way out. Right now, it looks like a mostly cloudy Sunday with some light snow or rain possible, depending on the evolution of our clipper. A little light accumulation is possible in the snowiest scenario, while just some conversational snowflakes and raindrops are possible in the driest one. The cold and brisk weather will persist into early next week, with a mix of clouds and sun and perhaps a few flurries, with December-like highs still stuck in the low 40s.
