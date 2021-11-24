Other than sun glare, there's no weather issues on Wednesday, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year. Sure, it's cold for this time of year, and there's plenty more cold in the forecast beyond Thanksgiving. But it's also mainly dry for the rest of the week, with just one small round of a little light rain set to come through Thanksgiving night. Before that happens, we'll see a brief and modest warm up just for Thanksgiving Day itself, with our only 50-degree day of the entire forecast under partly sunny skies. Following a little rain Thursday night, it's more cold and wind that will be the big weather talking points on a dry but chilly and blustery Friday and Saturday. There is the potential for a little light snow on Sunday, something to watch to wrap up your holiday weekend, but no major storms are in the forecast. Unfortunately, no major warming trends are either. Have a happy Thanksgiving!
TONIGHT
If your Thanksgiving travels continue into tonight, the dry weather will remain with us as will the nice travel weather. But so too will the cold, with partly cloudy skies expected overnight and lows in the mid 20s. Winds will remain light, so there shouldn't be much of a wind chill overnight.
THANKSGIVING DAY AND NIGHT
We can all be thankful for a nice Thanksgiving Day weather-wise, the mildest day of an otherwise cold forecast. Look for intervals of clouds and some sunshine, and our only day above 50 degrees this entire forecast. We'll start the day rather cold and in the mid 20s around sunrise, with temps quickly rising through the 30s and 40s as traditional Thanksgiving morning high school football rivalry games get underway. Highs should reach the more seasonable low 50s by afternoon, which should feel nice compared to the last few days. As our next cold front approaches Thanksgiving night, a little light rain and drizzle is likely, but not until after sunset on Thursday and likely steadiest in the middle of the night while we sleep and digest. Granted, shoppers will get a little wet overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light and generally near or less than a tenth of an inch It won't be as cold as the past few nights either, with lows in the upper 30s by early Friday morning.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
As our front clears the coast, any lingering morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on Friday, and we'll continue with a mix of sun and clouds through Saturday as well. Unfortunately, the northwest winds will pick up again and help deliver a reinforcing shot of colder air. Expect winds gusting to 30mph and highs only in the low 40s, which when combined means wind chills near or below freezing for much of the day. Nighttime lows will drop into the mid 20s, with wind chills occasionally into the teens. Outside of a scattered Friday afternoon snow shower, primarily in the Poconos, things should remain dry, albeit cold and brisk.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Things get a little more interesting late in the weekend, as a clipper system pivots through the Northeast and redevelops off the New England coast on its way out to sea. We'll have to see where exactly this disturbance tracks, how much moisture it has to work with, and how quickly it can redevelop offshore on its way out. Right now, it looks like a mostly cloudy Sunday with some light snow or some flurries possible, depending on the evolution of our clipper. A little light accumulation is possible in the snowiest scenario, while just some conversational snowflakes are possible in the driest one. The cold and brisk weather will persist into early next week, with a mix of clouds and sun and perhaps a few flurries, with December-like highs still stuck in the low 40s.
