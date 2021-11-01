Sunday was similar to Saturday in that we did see some breaks of sunshine, but the clouds dominated the sky overall. And while a good portion of the day was dry, we did see a few showers pass through. Winds picked up a little more as the day rolled on and afternoon highs topped out similar to Saturday’s in the low to mid 60s. You could say that it was fairly mild compared with where we are going temperature-wise once we turn the calendar to November this coming week.
We'll start November off with plenty of sunshine on Monday, but then increasingly cool weather is likely as the week progresses, with the coolest air of the fall so far on the way from Election Day Tuesday onward.
We also stand a good chance to see the first widespread frost of the season by the middle of the week.
By the end of the week, big question marks surround whether or not another coastal storm might impact the area with another windswept soaking rain.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
November begins with some quiet weather on Monday and probably Tuesday as well, with gradually cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday as a dry cold front tracks through. This is the front that is going to be bringing sweater weather our way for sure for the rest of the week.
Highs on Monday will ease back into the upper 50s but then will drop into the low 50s on Election Day Tuesday. The cold front that tracks through Monday will settle to our south for Tuesday and a weak area of low pressure will develop along the boundary and slide toward the coast.
The result will be a rather cloudy Tuesday, with a few light showers even possible mainly during the afternoon and mainly the further south one travels getting closer to the Mason-Dixon Line, Philly area, south Jersey, and Delaware. In general though, there should be no weather issues for getting to the polls on Tuesday.
LATER IN THE WEEK
After that cold front from the beginning of the week passes, the coldest air of the fall so far settles in from Wednesday through Friday. Highs will likely only be around or a few ticks above 50 degrees and some may struggle to even get out of the 40s.
Widespread 30s are expected at night for the first time this season and that may also mean many see their first frost of the season, certainly early Wednesday morning and again early Thursday morning. Freeze conditions may even be a possibility for the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, although at this point the growing season up this way is pretty much already over with.
Other than the cool/chilly temperatures, our weather should remain quiet and dry Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds in.
By the end of the week, uncertainty surrounds what will happen with a potential coastal low pressure system. Some guidance has this feature bringing us a windswept rain while others keep the system suppressed and well offshore while high pressure sits overhead leading to plenty of sun and dry weather. We'll split the difference right now and go mostly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze and a chance for some showers late Thursday night into Friday.
This system could potentially linger into the start of next weekend as well, but again, this part of the forecast is highly subject to change so stay tuned!