The weather's quiet for the week ahead!
Enjoy sunny skies on your Sunday. While the wind is light, it'll still be chilly with a high at 40. Look for another pretty sunset at 4:54 PM.
Then, the skies turn cloudy Sunday night. So, we start the workweek cloudy Monday morning. But, the clouds break up late in the morning, and we're sunny in the afternoon.
The wind stays light and the skies stay sunny through Thursday.
On Friday, a cold front crosses in the evening, so we'll get pretty cloudy in the afternoon as the front approaches. It's a weak cold front, so it just brings clouds. We'll stay dry as it crosses. Now, we'll also get pretty breezy as that front gets closer. Then, it'll stay breezy on Saturday as we get colder behind the front.
After a sunny start on Saturday, it gets pretty cloudy in the afternoon. They're lake effect clouds, actually. The snow won't make it down to our part of PA and NJ, but the clouds do.
Next Sunday is sunnier. We'll start out breezy in the morning, but lose the wind in the afternoon. Because that happens, we're able to stay sunny all day.
Head's up: the future radars we use to forecast have a snowstorm in the forecast for the beginning of the Jan 18 workweek. Too early to pinpoint a day (Jan 18-20) or if it'll happen, but I just wanted to let you know it's something we're watching. The models had it for a few days now.
