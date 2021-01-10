The weather's quiet this week.
Enjoy sunny skies on your Sunday. While the wind is light, it'll still be chilly with a high at 40. Look for another pretty sunset at 4:54 PM.
The skies turn cloudy tonight. So, it's a cloudy start to the workweek Monday morning.
But, the clouds break up by lunchtime, and we're sunny in the afternoon.
Once the sun returns, it stays around through Thursday. The wind stays light through Thursday, too.
On Friday, a cold front crosses in the evening, so we'll get pretty cloudy in the afternoon as the front approaches. It's a weak cold front, so it just brings clouds. We'll stay dry as it crosses. Now, we'll also get pretty breezy on Friday as that front gets closer. Then, it'll stay breezy on Saturday as we get colder behind the front.
After a sunny start on Saturday, it gets pretty cloudy in the afternoon. They're lake effect clouds, actually. The snow won't make it down to our part of PA and NJ, but the clouds do. Western and Central PA will see the snow.
Next Sunday is sunnier. We'll start out breezy in the morning, but lose the wind in the afternoon. Because that happens, we're able to stay sunny all day; we don't get the lake effect clouds again.
Head's up: the future radars we use to forecast have a snowstorm in the forecast for the beginning of the Jan 18 workweek.
Too early to pinpoint a day (Jan 18-20) or if it'll happen, but I just wanted to let you know it's something we're watching. The models had it for a few days now. We'll keep you updated!
