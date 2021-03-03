Monday’s focus was on the rain and fog. Tuesday, it shifted to the cold and wind. Today, there was very little adverse weather to focus on at all. Sure, it was a seasonably cold start to the day with temperatures not far from 20 degrees. But abundant sunshine and a lighter and milder west to southwest breeze ahead of our next cold front sent our highs up to near 50 degrees in several spots this afternoon, making today the pick day of the week weather-wise. Sure, the sunshine will return each and every day through the weekend as our forecast is free of any rain or snow chances until the middle of next week. However, brisk northwest winds behind our cold front later this week and into the start of the weekend will usher in our next shot of cold air. And while it won’t be as cold or as windy as our last shot on Tuesday, highs will likely remain in the upper 30s over the weekend, with any wind adding an extra chill. If you’re hoping for more 50-degree warmth after soaking some up later today, pin those hopes on the middle of next week, when widespread and longer lasting mid to even upper 50s may settle in for several days in a row.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front dropping in from our north tonight will gradually increase the clouds later on. Skies should still turn out no worse than partly cloudy, and while the cold frontal passage should be dry for pretty much everyone, a couple flurries can’t entirely be ruled out after midnight across portions of the Poconos. It won’t be as cold as the past few nights as lows stay up around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
We’ll turn colder again for the end of the week and the first weekend of March, with partly sunny skies much of the time and continued dry weather. There might be a flurry in the Poconos early Thursday, and again late Friday night and early Saturday morning, but everyone else should remain completely dry. High temperatures however, which should be in the mid 40s for the first week of March, will be going in the other direction. Thursday’s highs will drop back to around 40 degrees as winds increase again and deliver our next shot of chill, and then mid and upper 30s will likely be the rule Friday into the weekend, with continued brisk breezes adding a chill. Later Thursday into Friday should feature the windiest weather, with 15-25mph northwesterly winds and 30+mph gusts delivering our next cold shot.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A large dome of high pressure building in at the start of next week will keep our sunny and dry weather going. A ridge in the jet stream will also start to develop over the eastern half of the country. These two things combined will aid in some pretty noticeable warming as we work through next week. On Monday, we can expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures returning to the more seasonable mid 40s. Then Tuesday and beyond, temperatures should be climbing through the 50s for highs, perhaps even approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Our next shot of any rain likely holds off until late Wednesday night into Thursday, and even then looks to only be some lighter rain showers.
