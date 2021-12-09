Thursday was our third and as it turns out final cold day of the week, with highs yet again only around 35 to 40 degrees as sunshine gave way to increasing clouds. But it's not only the final cold day of the week. It may be the final cold day for quite some time, as in the next week, maybe two. Starting Friday and lasting for the foreseeable future, our temperatures will vary between seasonably cool (Friday and Sunday), pleasantly mild (middle of next week), and unseasonably warm (this Saturday and then again later next week). Sorry snow lovers, but our prospects for cold and snow from now through at least next weekend (December 18th-19th) look hard to come by. But if you like a warmer than average pattern to make amends for our cold November, then the next 7 to 10 days are for you. Outside of some rain showers Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front, we're mainly dry through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT
Expect a mainly cloudy and seasonably cold night, with lows in the upper 20s for our Thursday night. While there could be a few flurries up closer to the NY/PA border, we should remain dry overnight, and through the day on Friday.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a mostly cloudy but mostly dry day as the cold begins to ease. Highs will inch up towards seasonable levels in the mid 40s, with a light southwest breeze starting our warm up, albeit slow at first. A few showers are possible overnight, but most of the day looks to remain dry.
SATURDAY
The good news for Saturday, unless you’re a skier, is that record highs may be challenged. The Allentown record is 61 degrees, and the Reading one is 66 degrees. Both may fall, as highs are expected in the mid 60s thanks to brisk southwest winds pumping up the heat, if only for a day. As a cold front approaches, some showers are likely, but they may hold off until later in the afternoon and evening. So with any luck, the first half of the day is mostly dry, except perhaps a brief shower, and while mostly cloudy skies are expected, a little sun can't be ruled out and will go a long way in warming us up even more. Rainfall totals look unimpressive, with most spots under a quarter of an inch of rain.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Drier but more seasonably cool weather returns later in the weekend and early next week, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days Sunday and Monday. A brisk breeze will add a chill on Sunday, with winds gradually diminishing early next week. Sunday will be the lone seasonably cool day of the forecast next week, with highs in the mid 40s. Highs will inch up closer to 50 degrees by Monday.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Weather in a word: warm. Well, let's throw the adjective increasingly in there too. Expect highs to steadily climb through the 50s as the week progresses, with 60-something-degree warmth having a chance at returning by Thursday or Friday. There could be a few showers by the end of the week, but any clouds or showers shouldn't stop the return of the unseasonably mild air.
TRACK THE WEATHER: