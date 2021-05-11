In case you’re counting, today is our seventh straight day of cooler than average temperatures. The last time we made it above 70 degrees (and coincidentally 80 degrees as well) was one week ago today. But since then, cool has been king, with daytime highs as much as 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average over the last week. As promised, the morning was the sunniest part of our Tuesday, with clouds bubbling up in the afternoon and producing some scattered light rain showers for some of us. There is either a warming trend or an easing of a cool on the way, depending on your point of view. But it is a slow climb out of the hole we find ourselves in, with temperatures slowly climbing through the 60s the next few days to around 70 degrees later this week and over the weekend. A few pop-up afternoon showers are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but no big rainmakers are on the way, as much as we really could use a good soaking. More widespread warmth will try to take hold as we move through next week, although that too may be a gradual process.
TONIGHT
Except for a lingering shower or two this evening, expect a mainly dry and chilly night as many of the clouds that bubbled up during the day melt away overnight, giving way to partly to mostly clear skies. It will be a cool one, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Our average low for this time of year is actually up near 50 degrees. While some of the normally colder spots, especially in the Poconos, may have some patchy frost, no widespread frost or freeze is expected at this time.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These will probably be the two pick days of the week weather-wise, with partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly milder temperatures as the cool eases just a bit. A bit of a brisk breeze will linger Wednesday, though a touch less gusty than on Tuesday, with lighter winds altogether by Thursday. Temperatures will inch up into the mid to upper 60s, with Thursday likely the warmer of the two days. So while still a bit cool for this time of year, it’s a small step in the right direction. Tucked in between will be another cool, crisp, and mostly clear overnight Wednesday.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
A cooler pocket of air and a dip in the jet stream will hang out over the Northeast over the weekend, which will lead to at least the chance of a few pop-up showers each day from Friday through Sunday, especially each afternoon and evening. While most of the day will remain dry with at least a mix of sun and clouds, that shower chance will be there, albeit light and scattered. So the mornings should be sunnier than the afternoons each day, as clouds and scattered shower chances bubble up with the heating of each day. Temperatures should inch up to around or just above degrees, not nearly as cool as last weekend and closer to seasonable for this time of year.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs likely remain in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday. No big storms are still in sight, even next week, and the forecast looks mostly dry to start the week, except the small chance of a shower on Tuesday.
