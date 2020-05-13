High pressure provided us with lots of sunshine on Wednesday. And while temperatures were still cooler than average, for the 9th straight day in case your counting, the abundant sun and lighter winds compared to the past few days made for a nicer overall feel. After more than a week of below average temperatures, we're finally ready to see some warmth return to the area for the rest of the week and through the weekend. A shower or two could precede the warmth later Thursday into Thursday night, and then a few showers and thunderstorms will be a byproduct of the warmth later Friday as a cold front slices into what could be some 80-something-degree temperatures across the area Friday afternoon. While last weekend brought cold, wind, and even some snowflakes, this weekend looks much kinder weather-wise. Saturday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs still on the warmer side of average and well into the 70s. Temperatures ease back closer to 70 degrees on Sunday, but most of Sunday may end up dry too, with just the chance of a shower or two later in the day before rain chances rise overnight Sunday into Monday.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead for most of the night allowing for clear skies for a while before some high clouds start to roll in from the west closer to dawn as a warm front moves closer from the Ohio Valley. Still, with plenty of clear sky for a while and light winds, overnight lows will likely drop into the mid and upper 30s for one more night before the next several nights feature much milder low temperatures. Areas of frost and freeze conditions will be possible again, especially across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where below freezing temperatures are most likely. Hopefully, this is the last night of the spring for frost advisories and freeze warnings, of which there have been many since mid-April.
THURSDAY
As high pressure works its way off the East Coast, a warm front lifting north through Pennsylvania will cause any morning sunshine to fade by day's end. The good news is the showers along the warm front will hold off until closer to sunset or Thursday night, but the vast majority of the day will be dry. Temperatures will also get a nice boost on Thursday as they return to the upper 60s. Granted that's still a bit below normal, but it's closer than we've been all week.
FRIDAY
By Friday morning, Thursday's warm front will be to our north, and we'll be sitting in the warm sector. The warm sector is exactly what the name would suggest, a warm area in between the warm front and the cold front where temperatures soar. Without a whole lot happening rain-wise through mid-afternoon, a southwesterly flow, and a little sunshine popping out, especially across Southern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, look for temperatures to surge to around or above 80 degrees for many of us. By the late afternoon hours on Friday, the cold front will be moving into Eastern Pennsylvania along with its showers and thunderstorms. As the center of low pressure tracks northeast through the St. Lawrence River Valley Friday evening, we'll see the showers and thunderstorms end by midnight.
SATURDAY
With the frontal boundary slipping to our south Friday night, Saturday will be dry with high pressure nosing in from southeastern Canada. While temperatures may not be quite as warm as the near 80 degree readings we see on Friday, with some sunshine we will still see highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal for mid-May and a reversal of what we experienced earlier in the week.
SUNDAY
High pressure from southeastern Canada will lose its grip on the region for Sunday while the front that was to our south Saturday lifts back north into the region. Skies will turn back to mostly cloudy, and a few showers will be possible, especially later in the afternoon hours. With more clouds expected Sunday along with an easterly onshore component to the breeze, look for highs to get a little cooler compared to Friday and Saturday dropping back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Some wet weather returns early next week with some steadier rain Monday perhaps into Tuesday.