Weather Alert

NJZ008>010-012-013-015-019-021-022-027-PAZ060>062-103-105-140800- /O.NEW.KPHI.FR.Y.0008.200514T0500Z-200514T1200Z/ Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Mercer- Northwestern Burlington-Cumberland-Atlantic- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 220 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some localized areas near or just below freezing are possible, especially in lower elevation areas and valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$