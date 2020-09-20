Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ054-055-061-062-201200- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-200920T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 626 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures near freezing will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren Counties. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Northampton, Lehigh, and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$