We had record cold this morning in the Lehigh Valley: we set a record for the coldest morning on Sept. 20. And, it stays cool today--10 degrees cooler than average to be exact. Look for highs in the low 60s under those beautiful blue skies.
A big area of high pressure continues to keep our skies clear for the next few days. Under those sunny skies, we make it to 66 on Monday, then 71 on Tuesday, and 78 on Wednesday.
As the big area of high pressure drifts farther away, you'll notice some puffy clouds in the sky on Thursday as highs climb to 80. It's not humid on Thursday, so when a cold front crosses overnight, it hardly brings any showers. Just a spot or two gets a quick shower. Most of us stay dry. But, the cold front does bring in more seasonal highs (mid 70s) for Friday and next weekend.
Head's up: We are tracking rain for Sunday of next week.
TODAY
Highs across eastern PA and western NJ are very even. We don't see the Poconos as the same temperature as the Philly suburbs too often. It's all because of that big area of high pressure, which is also keeping the skies clear. When a big area of high pressure sits right over us, it stops temperatures from being too far apart.
TONIGHT
More spots get 30s, which means there will be some frost. Frost starts forming when the temperature gets in the mid 30s. Enjoy the clear skies--the stars and planets look great tonight! You can see Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars in the south sky.
MONDAY
The clear, sunny skies continue as highs climb up a few degrees.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
Highs go on the rise, but it will still feel pleasant out and look great. Enjoy the sun.
NEXT WEEKEND
After the cold front crosses Thursday night, our highs become more seasonal in the mid 70s. While we're dry Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies, expect some rain on Sunday of next weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: