It has certainly been nice to see a break from the recent string of active thunderstorm days. While these storms have provided areas with breaks from the heat, they have also been producing flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. Fortunately, today hardly featured any activity, with just some very isolated cells popping up during the afternoon. It was a hot and steamy one though under a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 90 degrees and real feel temps well into the 90s. It's the dog days of summer, and the sticky and stormy pattern will doggedly persist for the foreseeable future. While we're not breaking records and not everyone will see a heat wave (3 or more days in a row above 90 degrees), the very warm/hot temperatures are relentless for the next several days, as are the tropical humidity levels. Combine the two, and the heat index will climb to around 100 degrees through Saturday. Thunderstorm chances, which might provide some temporary relief from the heat, will slowly but surely increase Friday into the weekend as a slow moving front to our north and west inches a little closer each day. This front looks to hang out across the region into the beginning of next week keeping the forecast unsettled. The unsettled stretch will help cool high temperatures back closer to seasonable levels Sunday into the start of next week, but don’t expect any drastic changes in humidity values. It is mid-July however, and this weather pattern that we’re experiencing is to be expected.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT
Any isolated showers or thunderstorms that popped up during the afternoon Thursday should quickly fade away this evening thanks to the sun setting and the loss of daytime heating. Clear to partly cloudy skies and a sticky feel can be expected otherwise tonight as overnight lows only drop to around 70 degrees. We’re tracking a slow moving cold front draped from eastern Canada down through the Great Lakes and into the Midwest. The part of the cold front in eastern Canada will slowly drop southward into Upstate New York and northern New England Friday. This will clash with a hot and humid air mass in place across our region which should help to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially the closer one gets to the Interstate 80 corridor and points north of there. An isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts can’t entirely be ruled out, but the bigger concern with any storms will be flooding downpours. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected otherwise Friday with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s and heat index values climbing to around 100 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm will likely still be around into early Friday night, but expect most of the activity to be gone by midnight. Partly cloudy skies can once again be expected for the overnight with areas of fog developing, especially where any rain occurred earlier in the day. It will also once again be a warm and muggy overnight as lows only drop into the lower 70s.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday may start off with areas of fog, which should likely mix out after 9am. The aforementioned cold front will start to make its way into Pennsylvania on Saturday as a wave of low pressure slides along the boundary from the Midwest towards Lake Erie. Out ahead of the front, a southerly wind flow will keep temperatures hot and humidity values high. The clash of the front with this hot and humid air mass will once again trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, this time covering more of the region unlike Friday where the activity is more to the north. What will be similar to Friday with any thunderstorms is the severe threat with damaging wind gusts remaining fairly isolated. Flooding downpours however will have a more elevated concern. Highs Saturday should once again climb to around or just above 90 degrees with the heat index reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Our pesky front will drape itself right across the region for Sunday leading to a cloudier day which should aid in cooling highs back into the low and mid 80s. What won’t change however will be the high humidity along with numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our pesky aforementioned front from the weekend will remain draped along the Eastern Seaboard as we kick off the new week. An upper level trough will also be centered right across the region. The combination of these systems should continue the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly Monday, although coverage should not be as great compared to the weekend. With the front moving to the coast, this may allow some slightly drier air to push into the region to start the new week dropping dew points from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the lower 60s. While this is not a drastic change, it is at least a little relief compared to recent days. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected Monday once again leading to cooler highs in the low 80s, then more sunshine will return Tuesday leading to slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.
