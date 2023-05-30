One of the driest Mays on record will come to a fittingly dry close on Wednesday, featuring the abundant sunshine that has stayed with us all month long. And there isn't any relief from the increasingly problematic dryness through the first few days of June, as the heat builds towards the end of the week, to the tune of the first widespread 90-degree high temperatures of the year forecast for Friday. So expect highs around 80° with some hazy sunshine Wednesday, thanks to some wildfire smoke from Nova Scotia, then mostly sunny skies with the haze likely gradually diminish Thursday and Friday with upper 80s to low 90 to wrap up the week. A cold front will drop down from New England Saturday and provide a much needed but still only scattered chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm, with cooler highs in the 70s settling south with our cold front for the weekend. Right now, we look to be right back to the dry weather Sunday and Monday, although additional rain chances may try to materialize next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect mostly clear skies with a diminishing breeze overnight, and therefore a cool night is on the way with lows in the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s possible in the Poconos. There may be some haze due to some eastern Canada wildfire smoke high up in the sky, but that haze is more difficult to discern at night so you'll likely not even notice.
WEDNESDAY
We'll wrap up one of the driest Mays on record with yet another dry day, surprise! It's the driest May on record in Berks County, and second driest in the Lehigh Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies, but with some of that high altitude wildfire smoke from some Nova Scotian wildfires providing for some hazy skies at times as a light onshore breeze continues to bring in some of that smoke high up in the sky into parts of NJ and PA. Highs will be around 80 degrees, seasonably and comfortably warm to wrap up our bone dry May.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll save the warmest for last this week, with highs climbing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, with some 90-degree high temperatures expected on Friday. While increasingly hot, we'll keep the humidity in check. And while we'll close the book on a Top 3 driest May ever, the first two days of June look just as dry, with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain through Friday. That need for rain and the persistent dryness will continue to be an increasingly impactful story until the weather pattern changes.
FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE
A cold front will drop down from our north to start the weekend, and send highs downward over the weekend, to near 80 degrees on Saturday then cooler low to mid 70s come Sunday. Now this front likely won't have abundant moisture to work with, so this won't be the answer to your rain prayers, at least anything soaking or widespread. However, there could be at least a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm during what should be a mostly cloudy day on Saturday as the front comes through. Keep in mind though that we're so dry, and sometimes a dry pattern feeds back on itself and makes rain difficult to get. But let's put in the chance for a shower or t-storm Saturday and see how our computer guidance trends as the week progresses. Sunday looks mostly sunny but noticeably cooler with low 70s the expected highs.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll likely start next week with some partly sunny and seasonably warm temperatures, along with a continued dry pattern, at least for now. There are some signs that a slightly wetter pattern may take hold into the second week of June and through the middle of the month, but that's far from a guarantee. For now, Monday and Tuesday should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with upper 70s on Monday, and low 80s Tuesday. Our next chance of rain may arrive by Wednesday or around the middle of next week.
