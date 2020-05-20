For the past couple of days, our weather field was stacked with three main players: An area of high pressure to the north, an area of low pressure to the west and southwest, and a Tropical Storm offshore to the south and east. Now that the third weather player is on the bench, or rather...out to sea...it comes down to two. And one will hold the ball a lot more than the other around here, at least through Thursday. That's the area of high pressure building into New England and blocking any rain from sneaking across the Mason-Dixon Line. A brisk ocean breeze around this high will keep temperatures running a little cooler than normal again Wednesday, before they come up a bit Thursday, and even more so Friday. That's when our area of low pressure starts crawling to the north, leading to some beneficial raindrops around here on Friday with perhaps a shower or thunderstorm around Saturday. The rest of Memorial Day weekend looks mainly dry and comfortable with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY
An area of high pressure gaining more New England ground will keep the northern mid-Atlantic dry for another day. Similar to yesterday, Wednesday will feature plenty of high clouds filtering sunshine a lot of the time, until these clouds gradually thin out later on into the evening. An onshore flow persists but gradually relaxes with time. So, it won't be quite as windy as yesterday, though the below normal temperatures continue. Highs will fall several degrees short of normal, landing in the middle to upper 60s.
THURSDAY
With high pressure sitting off the Jersey Shore, Thursday is probably the most pleasant day of the week. After a chilly start with temperatures in the lower 40s, highs will climb through the lower 70s in the afternoon, which is as normal as it gets for late May. Factor in less wind and more sunshine, especially to the north, and it's easy to see why we said what we did about Thursday's weather.
FRIDAY
The high pressure system that brought the pleasant weather to the area on Thursday will slide away from the Jersey Shore on Friday. It'll be replaced by the meandering low which will be lifting north from the Carolinas and through the Delmarva. This will result in an increasingly cloudy day on Friday with a few showers possible late in the day or at night, especially to the south and west. Temperatures will be slightly higher than on Thursday despite the increased clouds and rain chances as they reach into the middle 70s.
SATURDAY
That low will hold slow and true on Saturday as it continues its sluggish departure from the East Coast. This means there will be more clouds than sunshine for most of the day on Saturday with a shower or maybe even a thunderstorm possible. With that said, most of the day will be dry as high temperatures peak in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It's more of the same when it comes to temperatures Sunday and for Memorial Day on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with an easterly ocean breeze. As high pressure wedges its way in from the Northeast in between the departing low and an approaching front to our west, we have a couple of dry days with a decent amount of sunshine to unofficially kick off our summer.