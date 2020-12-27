Today, you'll notice more clouds in the sky throughout the afternoon. Eventually, we turn cloudy tonight.
Tomorrow, we start out cloudy as a weak cold front crosses over us. Before we feel the effects of that cold front, we grab a high in the mid 40s.
It's breezy on Monday, so it'll feel pretty chilly.
In the afternoon, the sun will break through the clouds.
On Tuesday, it's much colder. Highs are in the low 30s, and the breezes will make it feel in the 20s.
At least the skies are nice and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday, it's just cold. Highs are more typical in the upper 30s (38 is the average high for the end of December) and there is no wind chill.
Then, here we go again...
Thursday is New Year's Eve, and we start the day dry. In the afternoon, a soaker arrives.
The rain will be heavy at times Thursday evening and Thursday night. After a rainy Friday morning, we'll start drying out Friday afternoon.
We'll see 1-2" of rain, and it'll be windy again.
And, just like last week, it's mild again on Thursday. The rain brings up mild air from the south again. Expect highs near 60. Then, temperatures rapidly fall on Friday after the rain stops. We'll be in the 30s by the end of the afternoon on January 1.
Looking ahead, next weekend is sunny and dry with highs near 40.
