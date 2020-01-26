Yesterday's rain, rain has gone away but not after drenching the northern mid-Atlantic first. 1-3" of rain overwhelmed streams and rivers, which then spilled onto roadways, leading to some travel headaches before things dried out later in the afternoon. One benefit of the soaking rain is it brought monthly precipitation totals to near normal for January ahead of a mainly dry stretch of weather. Outside of a few showers or flurries the farther north and west you travel over the next few days, most of the time it will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. In fact, it's not until next weekend that a storm may move our way, but even that is very uncertain at this point. What we do know is temperatures will be above normal all the way through the first week of February, which means if and when a storm does arrive, it's not met with the kind of cold air that guarantees snow.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
While the storm that soaked the area with 1-3" of rain on Saturday is long gone, a broad upper level low spinning to the north isn't as easy to shake. While most of us are dry most of the time through Tuesday, energy from that low will keep skies from going completely clear. At times, clouds will dominate the sky, with a few sunnier intervals on occasion, too. It won't be impossible for a rain or snow shower to pop up farther north and west of the Lehigh Valley each of the next three days and a flurry or snow shower each of the next few nights in the same spots, but that chance is rather small. A brisk west, then northwest breeze will accompany continued "mild" temperatures, by January's standards, in the lower to middle 40s by day and around freezing at night.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
These are the best and brightest out of the next 7 as an area of high pressure builds overhead. Plan on lots of sunshine during the day and plenty of stars at night. The clear nights will lead to colder mornings, so highs will be slightly cooler, landing on either side of the 40-degree mark after starting off in the lower 20s.
FRIDAY
Tucked between an approaching piece of energy to the north and one to the south, Friday will likely start sunny but finish with at least some high clouds. It's another dry day across the northern mid-Atlantic with highs in the middle 40s and lows around freezing.
THE WEEKEND
For the third weekend in a row, a bit of rain or snow is possible, though not promised. Whether or not two pieces of energy phase together producing a coastal storm for us is still rather uncertain. It's possible the systems stay separate, and that coastal storm heads out to sea, missing us to the southeast. Something to keep on our radar, so to speak.