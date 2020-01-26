Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ054-055-060>062-101>106-261400- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 500 AM EST Sun Jan 26 2020 ...Areas of Black Ice Expected this Morning... Partial clearing and light wind has resulted in temperatures dipping to around freezing in many locations early this morning. The wet ground and the sub-freezing temperatures in some locations will lead to icy spots on roads, sidewalks and elevated surfaces such as ramps and bridges. Persons traveling early today should be alert for the possibility of black ice on areas roads. $$