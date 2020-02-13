We’re now 13 days into February, and all 13 have featured above average temperatures as our warm winter continues onward. While it’s been consistently mild to start the month, it’s also been wet as there have been only 3 entirely dry days all month. Today was certainly not one of them, as the occasional rain, drizzle, and fog that developed last night spilled over into the first half of our Thursday. Rainfall totals ranged from around 0.25” to 0.75” from this latest round of wet weather, the third this week in case you’re counting. But it should be the last round of wet weather through the upcoming Presidents Day holiday weekend. However, we’ll trade the rain for a rare shot of legitimately cold air for the next two days, the first cold blast this month and first in over three weeks. Like the few shots of cold we’ve seen this winter however, this one too will be short lived and our next warming trend will begin later in the weekend and last through early next week. And if all works out according to plan, we’ll have a four day reprieve of mainly dry weather before our next round of steadier rain arrives later next Tuesday into Tuesday night.
TONIGHT
While some clouds will linger this evening, clearing should develop overnight as skies trend clear to partly cloudy as the night progresses. West to northwest winds behind a cold front will begin to usher in our colder weather, with lows overnight dropping into the mid 20s but wind chills dropping into the teens later tonight as the cold becomes established. There could be a flurry or snow shower in the higher elevations late at night, but most of us are dry from here on out, perhaps right through Presidents Day.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Ready or not, it will actually get cold! No really! Now in a typical winter, a couple of days with highs around or just above 30° would not be a big deal or feel exceptionally cold. But since everything is relative in weather and we haven’t had a similarly cold day since way back during the third week of January, Friday and Saturday will likely feel quite cold. That’s especially true of Friday, when we have a blustery northwest wind as high as 15 to 25 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill on a cold-hearted Valentine’s Day. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days with just a chance of a few Friday flurries as the colder air settles in, and a very cold night tucked in between with lows down around 10° for most. While Saturday will still be cold, the sun should be abundant and the wind will be much lighter, so Saturday afternoon won’t feel as bitter as Friday afternoon and night will.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the President’s Day holiday weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine and yet another warming trend. Highs bounce back into the mid 40s on Sunday, and upper 40s on the holiday Monday, all the while staying mainly dry. So after a two day shot of cold air, it’s right back to reality, at least for this winter, with milder than average temperatures to enjoy for the last two days of the holiday weekend.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Our next round of wet weather arrives as a cold front approaches from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Out ahead of that front, brisk southwest winds will likely pull even milder air in our direction as highs bounce back above 50 degrees yet again. But the price we pay for the warmth is another round of wet weather, likely to arrive later Tuesday and last into Tuesday night. A modest and quick shot of seasonably chilly air follows for the middle of next week along with drier weather.