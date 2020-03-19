FRIDAY: More clouds than sun and becoming windy and much warmer; a shower or two and an afternoon thunderstorm. High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing, brisk, and turning colder. Low: 42
We wrapped up winter with a soaking rain last night that lingered into early this morning, delivering a widespread 0.50" to 1.00" of rain across most of the area, the biggest rain of the month so far. The rain was due to a wave of low pressure that rippled along a warm front that lies to our south, closer to the Pennsylvania/Maryland border. While we largely dried out as expected this afternoon, the clouds hung tough here on the cooler side of our aforementioned warm front. As a result, temperatures hung out in the 40s and 50s much of the day. But get ready for an impressive albeit brief surge of warmth that arrives tonight along with the start of spring and peaks on Friday as highs soar into the 70s, with some backyard thermometers perhaps flirting with 80 degrees Friday afternoon to the south. A cold front will spark a few showers or even a thunderstorm on Friday, which sweeps the warmth away as a sharply cooler but drier weekend swooshes in to fill the void. Unsettled weather returns early next week with more rain but also some wintry weather for some as well.
TONIGHT
FRIDAY
The warmth will be the biggest weather talking point on Friday, but how warm will depend on how much sun vs. clouds prevail. While more clouds than sun will likely be the rule for most, a little sun will go a long way and allow temperatures to shoot well up through the 70s, with the first 80-degree temps of the season possible in areas that see some extra sunshine, especially towards the Delaware Valley. It will be a windy day in the warm sector, as increasing southwest breezes help to pump up the warm air ahead of an approaching cold front, which will arrive during the day and sweep offshore overnight. A few showers or even a thunderstorm are possible as that front approaches, and the Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted for a marginal risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. Southwest winds could gust over 30 miles-per-hour, and locally higher if any thunderstorm does develop. Skies will clear later Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of spring should be an entirely dry one, but compared to Friday's spring and even summer-like surge, it will turn sharply cooler in the wake of our front. Mostly sunny skies are expected from sunrise Saturday through sunset Sunday, albeit ineffecive sunshine with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will actually be below normal through the weekend, both the 40s by day and 20s at night, notable since below normal temperatures have been rare of late. So a good-looking weekend weather-wise as cold Canadian high pressure to our north controls our weather, but it won't feel quite as good as it looks.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
After a sunny and cool weekend, things take a turn for the unsettled again early next week, as our next storm develops and heads our way for late Sunday night into most of Monday. Our Canadian high pressure will be sliding off the east coast of Canada, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March, although things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow. That being said, some snow or a wintry mix will develop very late Sunday night into Monday morning before changing to rain for much of the area. North of the Lehigh Valley into the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, things may remain mostly snow, with some accumulations looking quite possible. More rain but milder temperatures may follow by the middle of the week.