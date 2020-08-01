While July 2020 will go down as one of the Top 5 warmest months on record for many of us, the heat took a day off to round out the month Friday as highs clawed their way into the 80s. Of course, the heat never stays away too long this time of year, and it will be building along with humidity levels throughout the weekend. Saturday is the more comfortable day out of the two, and the drier day for that matter... An area of low pressure lifting through the Great Lakes will send a warm front our way Saturday night into Sunday morning, leading to the return of some showers and thunderstorms. It's followed by an incoming cold front, allowing the shower and thunderstorm activity to continue on and off for most of the day Sunday while those humidity levels we mentioned creep back up. On the heels of that front, sliding through Sunday night, is the arrival of Isaias...a tropical system that gained hurricane status Thursday. Isaias's current track hugs the Eastern Seaboard, putting our area in the cone of uncertainty come Tuesday. And while it's track is certainly not set in stone, and while it will likely weaken as it moves northward near land, it will still threaten those it grazes with periods of heavy rain.
SATURDAY
The better weekend day, albeit it a bit warmer again with highs just short of 90 degrees. At least it won't be all too humid as plenty of sunshine gradually gives way to some clouds throughout the day. We won't completely rule out a sprinkle or shower popping up late in the day, but most of the day is dry with rain chances holding off until later at night as a warm front lifts through Pennsylvania and New Jersey bringing showers, thunderstorms, and higher humidity through Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Low pressure will track to our west through the Eastern Great Lakes, lifting our warm front to our north on Sunday. As a result, expect a hot and humid day as we'll be back in the sticky air mass, with highs back around 90 degrees and clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. There could be a shower or thunderstorm leftover early in the morning and one could pop up in the afternoon, but most of the day remains dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Both a stalled front and a potential tropical system will lead to unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday. Plan on plenty of humidity, too, with highs mostly in the middle 80s. A shower and thunderstorm will be possible mainly later Monday, in the afternoon and at night, ahead of some tropical-like downpours throughout the day Tuesday. Of course, that rain is dependent on the exact track of Isaias. Where we go weather-wise from there also depends on the track of that storm, so stay with us for updates...