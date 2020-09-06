Low humidity and sunny skies continue through Labor Day. With that said, if you're pretty far north in PA, we're talking north of I-80, you'll see a brief sprinkle pop up for a minute this afternoon. The rest of us, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Philly area, and NJ will stay dry.
The humidity returns on Tuesday and because it gets more humid, some showers and storms will start popping up in the afternoons beginning Wednesday. Thursday will be the most wet day this week because a cold front will spark more showers and storms than the other days. After that cold front crosses, we'll slowly dry things out as we head toward the weekend, and it gets less humid.
TODAY
It's another beauty: low humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s for most spots. If you're within a 45-minute drive of Philly or in Philadelphia, you get mid 80s. The wind is light--you won't even notice it blowing from the S at 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT
Cool again under those clear, moonlit skies. Look for lows in the low 50s in the Poconos, upper 50s in the cities, and mid 50s for everyone else. The wind is calm.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
The weather is still great. While the Poconos have been falling just shy of the 80s, you join the rest of us and make it into the 80s. It'll be a bit breezy in the afternoon with southerly winds gusting up to 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
The humidity is back and of all those days, Thursday will be the most humid. We'll also have more showers and storms on Thursday compared to Wednesday and Friday because of a cold front crossing over us. On Wednesday and Friday, we'll have just a few afternoon storms. The cold front takes away the 80s and the humidity as we head into next weekend.