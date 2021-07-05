As promised, we saved the best for last for this holiday weekend. After widespread showers and storms on Saturday and isolated ones Sunday, it was a dry 5th of July today, with partly sunny skies, more summer-like highs in the mid to upper 80s, and most importantly, a thunderstorm free day. The humidity is on the rise, as the mugginess comes back this week and sticks around for a while. The higher heat and humidity will fuel almost daily thunderstorm chances, with the highest chances coming Tuesday evening and then Thursday into Thursday night. The heat will peak over the next few days, with highs in the low 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday with higher heat indices once the higher humidity is factored in. While it stays humid later this week, the higher rain chances should knock temperatures back into the low to mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT
A thunderstorm-free afternoon means the evening looks quiet and dry as well, with clear to partly cloudy skies taking us through our Monday night. As dew points continue to rise, it will be a muggier night compared to the last few, as overnight lows remain up in the mid to upper 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
After a weekend hiatus, the 90-degree heat and humidity will return for a two-day visit, complete with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine and a late day or evening pop-up thunderstorm threat. On Tuesday, there is the risk for a few stronger storms late in the day, especially north of the Lehigh Valley from the Poconos into northwestern New Jersey. Those storms should drop south and gradually weaken through the evening hours. On Wednesday, it's again a late day timing for any storms, but they are likely to be more isolated with a slightly lower chance (but still a chance nonetheless) for organized severe storms. Both days will end up more dry than wet with highs up in the low 90s, and muggy overnight lows near 70 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
This will be our best chance for more widespread wet weather this week, as a slow moving front approaches and brings with it our highest shower and thunderstorm chances of the week. We'll still some hazy sun and it will still be quite humid, but with more clouds and higher rain chances, it won't be as hot, as highs settle back into the low to mid 80s. A wild card to watch is what the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Elsa will do after impacting Florida. If some of its tropical moisture lifts up our front, the rainfall could be heavier, especially towards the coast. If that remnant moisture remains separate, the rain will likely be more scattered. Despite the wetter forecast, neither day appears to be a washout at this point.
THIS WEEKEND
Our front may settle just to our south and activity along it may quiet down briefly, enough to sneak in a mainly dry Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may then again sneak back up Sunday into early next week as our front wakes back up. Expect seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s with seasonably sticky humidity levels as well, but no intense heat.
TRACK THE WEATHER: