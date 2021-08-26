It was another hot, humid, but most importantly, a dry day for most of us on Wednesday. Rivers and creeks continue to slowly subside and the saturated ground continues to dry out after our recent 1-2 punch of tropical rains over the past week. We did have to deal with the heat, with highs around 90 degrees for many, with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s at times.
The 90° heat is ours to keep through Friday, although after our two much needed dry days, we'll reintroduce a few scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast over the next few afternoons. Most of the time remains dry and no severe weather or widespread heavy rain is expected. However, a few hit or miss storms may pop up nonetheless.
By the weekend, the heat will retreat as highs ease back into the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday, but some humidity will likely linger. With a front hanging out nearby, there will be a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms both weekend days, but washouts aren't expected.
Daily rain chances likely remain with us through early next week and may actually increase a bit as a stronger cold front moves in our direction.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Expect a pair of partly sunny, hot, and humid days to wrap up the week, with highs back up around 90 degrees each afternoon and the heat index around 95-100° once the humidity is factored in.
Just a few spots will see a shower or storm Thursday, with chances increasing just a bit higher on Friday as a weak front slides through.
However, both days are likely to be more dry than wet as any storm activity is scattered at best.
THE WEEKEND
Our Friday front should break our hot spell, as highs fall back closer to 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
However, our front may stall and hang out nearby, close enough to provide a continued chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.
There's still some uncertainty as to just how wet either day will be or which one will be wetter. And while this may change, at least for now it looks like Saturday will have the higher rain chances, but neither day looks to be a washout.
The humidity will still linger with the rain chances, but the heat should back off.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
An unsettled pattern may persist into Monday and Tuesday next week, as temperatures inch back up into the mid 80s, and the humidity lingers and provides fuel for that persistent daily chance for some showers and storms.
That's true both days, but more so perhaps on Tuesday as a stronger cold front approaches.
Some comfier air may finally build in behind that front, but not until the second half of next week.