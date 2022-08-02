Clouds and showers held temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday as some sunshine returned by the afternoon. A weak disturbance will pass through on Tuesday which may spark up a shower or storm but it should remain fairly dry for the most part. Hot sunshine returns Wednesday and so do some more 90s with the hottest day this week being Thursday when highs could soar into the middle and upper 90s! More showers and storms will return to close the week and head into the weekend, but remember, we need the wet weather!
TUESDAY
A southwest wind flow will strengthen for Tuesday and more in the way of sunshine will return to the region leading to increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb back up to around or just above 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front dropping in from our north and west during the afternoon may spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm and some of this activity may linger into at least the early evening on Tuesday. Overall though, any shower or thunderstorm activity looks fairly isolated and many will likely remain dry.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure really starts to flex its muscles mid to late week with ample sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream re-developing along the East Coast along with strengthening Bermuda high pressure, the heat will really start to build again moving through the middle to latter portion of the week. High temperatures initially Wednesday may only top out around 90 degrees thanks to the cold front that moved through Tuesday, plus, dew points may actually drop into the 50s meaning it will just be your dry heat. On Thursday however, dew points are expected to rise back into the 60s, and high temperatures should also soar into the mid and upper 90s. Thursday will likely be the hottest day over the next week with heat index values in the afternoon likely climbing to around if not just above 100 degrees.
FRIDAY
There are some question marks surrounding the timing of a cold front that is expected to drop in from our north and west late in the week. Some guidance as of late is moving the front through quicker bringing showers and storms across the area already by late Thursday and then cooling temperatures off a decent amount on Friday. Other guidance however has been sticking with what we’ll continue to go with for now, which is to have the front track in Friday. This means some of the heat and humidity will still remain with us for Friday right out ahead of the cold front with high temperatures expected to top out around 90 degrees. The clash of the front with the hot and humid air may produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily Friday afternoon. Latest indications are this front will remain draped across the region for the start of next weekend keeping the forecast a bit unsettled and humid, but also cloudier and slightly cooler.