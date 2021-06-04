It usually works like clockwork come summertime; increase the humidity, increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms. We've seen proof of that the past couple of days, as scattered showers, heavy downpours, and gusty thunderstorms have accompanied the noticeable rise in humidity levels over the last few days. It doesn't rain everywhere equally, but in spots where skies open up, a few inches of rain can fall in a very short time. Humidity levels will diminish a bit over the weekend, and just like clockwork, the chance of showers and thunderstorms largely goes away as well. But while weekend rain chances go down, temperatures go up, in fact, way up. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees on Saturday, then likely eclipse it daily, starting Sunday and continuing through the first half of the week And as humidity levels slowly inch up through the middle of next week, our forecast comes full circle and those thunderstorm chances slowly inch up again by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. A mid-week cold front may break what will likely be the first heat wave of the season by or before Thursday.
TONIGHT
Those gusty showers and thunderstorms that some of us saw this afternoon will weaken or move away by or during the evening hours, so outside of that early storm chance, expect partly cloudy skies overnight. As winds shift from the west, drier air arrives and humidity levels will drop later tonight, leading to a slightly more comfortable weekend. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June will feel a lot more like summer compared to the 50° rain from the last weekend of May, with partly to mostly sunny skies and increasingly hot temperatures. Dew points drop to around 60 degrees, which isn't as bad as the mid to upper 60s of the past few days, so the humidity levels should be more tolerable. Get ready for the heat however, as highs near 90 degrees on Saturday, and likely inch a degree or two higher by Sunday. It should be a dry weekend, as any thunderstorms likely stay well to our north over New England.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat is one, with 90-degree heat likely Monday and Tuesday and possibly the first heat wave of the summer season. It will be partly to mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees each day, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It's about that time…so get those air conditioners primed! Humidity levels begin to slowly creep up each day, which means a few thunderstorms may pop up by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, especially as a cold front may approach as it drops south from eastern Canada. Once it passes, any potential heat wave would be over as some late week relief would arrive.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Behind our mid-week cold front, high pressure from eastern Canada tries to build in. Presuming it does and an easterly ocean fetch will set up, expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels with mostly dry weather. The heat will be lurking off to our south and west, but looks to be held there through the end of next week. Highs will likely ease back into the lower half of the 80s by the end of the week, more seasonable for this time of year.
