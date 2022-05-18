After a pair of dry and comfortable days, get ready for a little rain overnight and not one but now two days of early season heat and humidity this weekend. First the rain, which looks mostly confined to the overnight hours Wednesday, with nothing more than a lingering shower early Thursday morning in spots. Rainfall expectations have come up a bit and a decent soaking is on the way, with a half inch to perhaps as much as an inch of rain likely but mostly while we sleep Wednesday night. The sun returns later Thursday, and then it's hot and sticky sunshine starting Friday and now through both weekend days as a Sunday cold front will be slower to arrive. A pair of 90-degree days are now expected this weekend, the first two of the season, and record highs may be challenged with highs into the mid 90s for some of us on Saturday. Relief eventually arrives after out slower Sunday cold front brings a late day or overnight thunderstorm, and then it's back to cooler 70-degree sunshine early next week.
TONIGHT
A round of rain arrives later this evening and continues overnight, on the steadier side with at least a half inch now likely for most, and some spots closer to an inch. No severe weather or thunderstorms are expected, but there could be some periods of moderate rain overnight. Most of the rain is done by sunrise Thursday morning, with just a spotty shower or two lingering after dawn. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s, not as cool as last night was.
THURSDAY
While the morning will be a little gray and damp with some clouds and a spotty leftover shower, the day should dry out and eventually clear out with some afternoon clearing and some sunshine going to work and warming us up nicely. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 70s, with the humidity levels remaining tolerable for one more day before our late week summery surge takes over.
FRIDAY
Here comes the heat and humidity, with Friday the first day of a three day stretch of mid-summer-like warmth. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday, with partly sunny skies and higher humidity levels making it feel a bit warmer than it already is. We won't break any records on Friday, but highs will be a good 10 degrees warmer than average for mid to late May.
SATURDAY
The heat is on this weekend, all weekend long as our a Sunday cold front will now be slower to arrive, prolonging the 90-degree heat into Sunday now as well. Saturday will still be the hotter and drier day, with highs into the low to mid 90s for most of us and record highs likely challenged. The record in Allentown is 92° (set in 1934) and in Reading it is 96° (set in 1996). Both have the potential to be broken, especially Allentown. Higher humidity will tack on a few more degrees as to how hot it will actually feel. Saturday will be the first 90-degree day of the year, a little ahead of our average first 90-degree day, which is May 30th.
SUNDAY
With the slower cold front, Sunday is now partly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s, but more cumulus cloud development and a few late day or evening thunderstorms will likely trim a few degrees off Saturday's highs. Still, another unseasonably hot and sticky day by May standards is ours to sweat to before relief finally arrives behind our slow cold frontal passage Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Relief arrives, to the tune of 70° highs Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies both days, with comfier overnight lows either side of 50 degrees. Monday will be a little breezy, but both days look largely dry to start the new week as more spring-like temperatures return.
TRACK THE WEATHER: