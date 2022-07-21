We should make it official today, with our third straight day of 90° heat expected on Thursday making this current hot stretch an official heat wave. And the hottest and most oppressive days are still ahead of us for the weekend.
Highs will remain in the mid 90s through Sunday, with nothing more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm to briefly cool a few locations off the next few days.
The heat index will approach 100 degrees both Thursday and Saturday afternoons, with the heat and humidity peaking on Sunday with record highs likely to be challenged. Sunday's highs will peak in the upper 90s, when triple digit heat indices are most likely to occur.
Thunderstorm chances increase later Sunday but more so on Monday, ahead of a cold front that will finally break our first heat wave of the summer, but not until early next week.
It's a return to seasonably warm and humid weather starting Monday or Tuesday as the extreme heat from the weekend backs off. Until then, stay cool and hydrated!
THE NEXT TWO DAYS
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both Thursday and Friday, with highs back up in the mid 90s each afternoon. The high humidity will add a few degrees to what it feels like, with the heat index approaching 95-100 degrees each afternoon.
Of the two days, Thursday will be the more uncomfortable one, as humidity levels may drop slightly on Friday.
A cold front on Thursday and then a trailing weak disturbance on Friday may touch off a spotty shower or thunderstorm each of the next two afternoons or evenings, but any activity should be fairly isolated with the heat the big weather story through the weekend.
THE NEXT TWO NIGHTS
Expect skies to become mostly clear both Thursday and Friday nights, with warm and muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Outside of a spotty early evening thunderstorm in a few locations, the nights will be warm and dry.
SATURDAY
The weekend will bring a continuation of the heat wave, with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index as high as around 100 degrees with rising humidity levels.
Skies will be mostly sunny, and that minimal thunderstorm threat from Thursday and Friday will be gone entirely by Saturday. So no thunderstorms to cool you off most of the weekend, as the hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern continues.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the hottest and most oppressive day of our heat wave, with record highs likely to fall and widespread triple digit heat indices likely too. The numbers to beat are 95 in Allentown and 96 in Reading, both set in 2016. Both records should fall, with highs expected to be around 97-100 degrees for many.
While there could be a spotty late day thunderstorm, the better chances hold off until later Sunday night and even more so on Monday. Sunday will be most dangerously hot day of this long stretch of heat and humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. Depending on its timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs right around 90° expected.
It won't be as unbearably hot as Sunday will be, but it will still be quite humid until that front passes through.
Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday, a more seasonably warm day with highs finally back in the mid 80s.
