Monday was about oppressively high humidity and a few rounds of downpours and thunderstorms. The rest of the week will be about the persistent heat, as we're at the start of the hottest and stickiest stretch of the summer so far and a heat wave that likely lasts through Sunday. This heat wave won't be known as much for its intensity, as highs will remain in the low to mid 90s each day. However, it will have a long duration, lasting through at least the weekend and perhaps even sneaking into early next week, before a return to more seasonably warm mid to upper 80s about a week from now. A thunderstorm or two on Thursday may briefly cool you down, but it's an otherwise hot, humid, and mainly dry stretch between now and the start of the weekend. Thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday and especially Monday, ahead of a cold front that should hopefully break the heat wave early next week. Odds favor the hottest temperatures to occur over the weekend, with mid 90s and even record challenging highs on Sunday.
THE NEXT FEW NIGHTS
Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and most nights going forward through the weekend, will be partly to mostly clear, warm, and quite muggy. It's the type of air mass that will likely have air conditioners working both day and night to keep you cool and comfortable, with overnight lows around 70°, give or take a few degrees, every night through the weekend.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Both days will feature plenty of heat and humidity, with highs in the low 90s and partly to mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front will slide through on Thursday, and will cause some extra clouds to bubble up out ahead of it and perhaps a few scattered thunderstorms. But many may miss the storms, as the best chances for the strongest and most widespread storms will be to our north over Upstate New York and New England.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
While we get no relief at all from the heat behind our weak front on Thursday, we will get a modest reprieve from the high humidity for Friday and perhaps part of Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies and continued hot highs around 90-95 degrees each afternoon, but with lower dew points, it won't feel quite as hot and sticky as the previous few days did or the following few days will.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday may be the hottest day of the stretch, with highs around 95° for many and higher humidity levels likely pushing the heat index up to or over 100 degrees in spots. Expect a hazy, hot, and humid day, and while mainly dry, there could be a few pop-up t-storms in the afternoon or evening. Record highs that day are 95 degrees in Allentown, and 96 degrees in Reading. Both will likely be challenged. Come Monday, the intense heat will back off a bit, but we may sneak in one more 90° day before the heat wave breaks. Monday is also our best chance of a few pop-up t-storms as our cold front presses south with some relief.
