The heat is on as 90s return to New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. We were last in the 90s the first weekend of August. We get the 90s today because our airflow comes up from the south. As air comes up from the south, it brings us the warmer weather that's down to our south. Our airflow continues to come up from the south tomorrow, so the 90s stick around. On Tuesday, a weak (meaning it won't bring much relief from the heat and humidity) will be moving across Pennsylvania. The front doesn't reach us on Tuesday, but we'll still get a few thunderstorms and showers to pop up. On Wednesday, the front reaches us, and it will spark widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms will cause heavy rain. In fact, 1-2" of rain will fall from some of those storms, so be prepared for flash flooding on Wednesday if you get one of these storms to sit over you and dump all that rain. The flash flooding will be for small streams and creeks for roads with low spots or poor drainage. On Thursday and Friday, we'll also have scattered showers and storms pop up across our area in the afternoon. Like Wednesday, some of the storms will have very heavy rain, so flash flooding will be a concern again. We're getting some heavy rain all of these days because the air is so humid. It is oppressively humid this week. When it's humid, you are feeling the water in the air. As it gets more humid, we also have more water in the air, which means there's more water that can come out of the air when we get storms.
TODAY
We don't get much of a breeze today as our air comes up from the south. The southerly airflow takes our highs to the low 90s.
TONIGHT
It's a really humid night. With all that humidity in the air, a few spots will see some fog late in the night.
TUESDAY
The 90s encore. A few showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon. Blame the really humid air for that happening.
METEOR SHOWER PEAKS TUESDAY NIGHT
The best meteor shower of the year peaks Tuesday night. While the meteor shower peaks at 1 AM, I recommend going out at 11 PM. The sky will be most dark then because the half moon doesn’t come up until midnight. Some years, you can see a shooting start about once every ten minutes. While the skies will be mostly clear, a few places will have clouds in the skies for a few hours. These clouds will be leftover from the evening storms. If you head out, look northeast. If you look south, you’ll see Jupiter and Saturn shining brightly early in the night. Read all about the meteor shower here.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. Some of these storms will have very heavy rain. Because some of these storms will drop 1-2" of rain, be on the lookout for flash flooding if you get one of these slow-moving heavy rainers. It still says oppressively humid, which is why we can get so much rain out of some of these storms.
WEEKEND WEATHER
We'll have more seasonal highs in the low 80s. Low 80s are average for this time of year. The humidity sticks around all weekend. The first part of each day will be dry. In the late afternoon and evening, some showers and storms will pop up. These showers and storms will not be as widespread as they will be Wednesday through Friday.