July 2020 is set to go down as one of the Top 5 warmest months on record for many of us, with almost relentless heat and humidity for much of the month. Any breaks from either the 90 degree heat or the oppressive humidity have been brief. Sure enough, the tropical air returned Thursday after a one day reprieve Wednesday. The 90-degree highs continued their seemingly month-long encore, but Thursday will be the last day of our week-long heat wave, and perhaps the last 90-degree day for a while. Don't get too excited however for refreshing weather just yet, as plenty of humidity will linger through next week and temperatures will only ease back into the mid to upper 80s most days, still a bit warmer than normal for this time of year. Furthermore, it looks rather unsettled with almost daily chances for at least a few showers and thunderstorms, though no washouts are expected and most days may end up more dry than wet. It's an old front to our south that will be responsible for a few showers and storms through today. Then, after a mostly dry Saturday, another front will spend the better part of next week taking up position and more or less stalling somewhere along the East Coast, leading to daily rain chances. Furthermore, we'll have to watch now Hurricane Isaias, which could be off the East Coast next week and may or may not interact with our front.
TODAY
Thanks to an area of low pressure tracking by to our south over the Delmarva last night along a front, the region saw widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which produced downed trees and powerlines close to midnight (the Bristol Bridge in Burlington County, New Jersey reported a 58 mph wind gust) and a stripe of rainfall between 1 and 3 inches stretching from far eastern Berks County through western Montgomery County, upper Bucks, and central Hunterdon County in New Jersey. While the more intense storms have long since moved away, some of the rain from last night will linger through this morning as a front remains more or less stalled out across the Mid-Atlantic with another wave of low pressure slowly moving along it across Virginia. Rain chances for most will be higher the first half of the day then diminish as we progress through the afternoon. Expect a rather cloudy start to the day followed by a little more sunshine breaking through the clouds during the afternoon as the low pressure system along the front to our south slides offshore. Temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels, but humidity will be noticeable, as highs are quite a bit cooler and only in the lower 80s. As a result of staying below 90 degrees, the week-long heat wave will come to an end.
TONIGHT
Any showers and thunderstorms from the daytime should be done with by this evening as skies continue to clear. With some damp ground leftover in spots overnight due to previous rains, as well as winds turning calm, it will likely be a favorable setup for some areas of fog to develop. This should most likely occur well after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Overnight lows will settle back into the mid 60s.
SATURDAY
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, at least partly sunny skies, and mainly dry weather. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up late in the day, but most of the day remains dry with seasonably warm highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will steadily increase overnight as that pesky cold front to our south lifts north as a warm front, bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms and higher humidity later Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Low pressure will track to our west through the Eastern Great Lakes, lifting our warm front to our north on Sunday. As a result, expect a very warm and humid day as we'll be back in the sticky air mass, with highs in the upper 80s and clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but a washout is not expected.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will slowly works its way through the area Monday into Tuesday then stall out along the East Coast. Where this front stalls, how much moisture it has to work with, and the potential wild card impacts of Hurricane Isaias, a system that will likely be off the East Coat next week, will dictate how dry or wet we end up each day. Regardless, we can expect clouds and sun mixed with lots of humidity and highs mostly in the mid 80s with a shower and thunderstorm chance each day. Right now, Tuesday looks to have the best chance of being the wettest of the bunch.