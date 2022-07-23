Our first official heat wave of the season continues as Friday featured the 4th day in a row of high temperatures in the low and mid 90s all across the region. That of course went along with lots of sunshine, although fortunately, dew points were lower into the 60s, meaning the heat index at least wasn’t much higher than the air temperature. Regardless, it’s hot enough, and we’ve still got a few more days ahead of 90-degree plus temperatures, with the heat peaking on Sunday as record high temperatures are a good bet to wrap up the weekend. If you're hoping for a thunderstorm to cool you off, the chances are small the next few days, although early on this evening and again late Sunday, a few spotty storms may pop up, more likely the farther north you travel with areas near and north of Interstate 80 having the best chance of a storm. Most of us will have to wait until Monday for the best chance of a few showers and storms, ahead of a cold front that will finally break our heat wave and send us back to more seasonable temperatures and humidity levels for the middle of next week. Until then, stay cool and hydrated with more 90° heat and the heat index occasionally near 100 degrees!
SATURDAY
The weekend will bring a continuation of the heat wave, with highs in the mid 90s for Saturday. Once again like Friday, fortunately, dew points don’t look too terribly high in the afternoon, mostly low 60s. This means the heat index/real feel temperature should be no more than just a couple degrees higher than the air temperature. Again, it’s hot enough regardless, so we still need to take it easy out there and be sure to pay extra special attention to the young, elderly, and pets. Any thunderstorm development will likely remain to our west over the higher elevations of central Pennsylvania, so there will be little to no thunderstorm activity to cool you off most of the weekend, as the hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern continues. A couple stray showers or storms from the activity in central Pennsylvania may possibly sneak into parts of our area Saturday night, but the large majority of the area should remain dry. Lows again Saturday night will remain warm only around or just above 70 degrees with a sticky feel to the air.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the hottest and most oppressive day of our heat wave, with record highs likely to fall and widespread triple digit heat indices likely too. The numbers to beat are 95 in Allentown and 96 in Reading, both set in 2016. Both records are likely to fall, with highs expected to be around 97-100 degrees for many. Sunshine will mix with clouds, and while there could be a spotty late day or nighttime thunderstorm, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, the better chances hold off until Monday. Sunday will be the most dangerously hot day of this long stretch of heat and humidity.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
A cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our next best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. A few storms may contain strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours. Depending on the front’s timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs right around 90 degrees expected. It won't be as unbearably hot as Sunday will be, but it will still be quite humid until that front passes through. Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday as high pressure settles in leading to a more seasonably warm day with highs finally dropping back into the mid 80s. Dew points also look to drop back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, meaning Tuesday will feel quite nice compared to what we’re currently experiencing. High pressure should remain in control for much of Wednesday leading to a partly to mostly sunny day, seasonable highs in the upper 80s, and relatively comfortable humidity. Stay safe and cool in the meantime!
