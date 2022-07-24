TONIGHT: An evening shower or t-storm possible, mainly north and west; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 77
Sunday marked our 6th consecutive day of the first heat wave of the season as yet again multiple locations reached the middle and upper 90s for high temperatures under an abundance of sunshine. As of 5 PM, Reading set a new record high for the day at 97 degrees beating the previous record high of 96 degrees set back in 2016. Allentown as of 5 PM was sitting at a tie for the record high at 95 degrees which also dates back to 2016. And Philly also as of 5 PM sits at a tie for the record high at 98 degrees which dates back to 2011. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index/real feel temperature was even hotter…around 100 degrees for several locations. Fortunately, Sunday marks the end of the high heat as we’ll be tracking a cold front moving in on Monday bringing cloudier skies and unsettled conditions that will help to knock the temperature down. Some of the storms Monday could potentially have strong winds, hail, and flooding downpours. In the wake of that front, high temperatures will return to more seasonable levels for the middle portion of the week and humidity will turn more comfortable as well. Humidity will increase again for the latter half of the week as the forecast also turns unsettled once more with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, another cold front will be moving in during this time, so that will keep our temperatures from really taking off like they just did. An early look at next weekend seems pretty optimistic as high pressure looks to build in from the north bringing a decent amount of sunshine along with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms have been occurring throughout the afternoon Sunday out across northwestern/north-central Pennsylvania into western Upstate New York. This activity has been in association with a cold front that will initially stay well back to our north and west for tonight; therefore, we do not anticipate any organized shower and thunderstorm activity to make its way into our area for tonight. Early on this evening at least, a weak disturbance out ahead of the cold front may tap into the heat and humidity and perhaps spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm, however, the better odds for that to occur will be across the Poconos and out across the Interstate 81 corridor. The large majority of the area will likely remain dry with partly cloudy skies overnight and a warm and muggy feel as low temperatures only drop into the upper 70s.
MONDAY
The aforementioned cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our next best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may contain strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours. The best chance for showers and storms to occur will be during the afternoon and early evening. Depending on the front’s timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees expected. It won't be as unbearably hot as what we just experienced, but it will still be quite humid until the cold front passes through.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday as high pressure settles in leading to a more seasonably warm day with highs finally dropping back into the mid 80s. Dew points also look to drop back into the 50s, meaning Tuesday will feel quite nice compared to what we’re currently experiencing. High pressure should remain in control for much of Wednesday leading to a partly to mostly sunny day, seasonable highs in the upper 80s, and relatively comfortable humidity. A warm front looks to track in Wednesday night bringing an uptick in the humidity along with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High temperatures return to around 90 degrees for Thursday, however a cold front is going to be moving into the region to put a cap on those temperatures getting any hotter. It will however be humid, and the cold front should bring mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, it appears the front lingers across the region into Friday keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.There will likely be a chance that some of these storms Thursday and Friday have gusty winds, hail, and torrential downpours. An early look at the weekend however suggests our front clears the region allowing high pressure from the north to return bringing sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity.
